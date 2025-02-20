Novanta Inc. Share Price Target ‘$164.78’, now 14.4% Upside Potential

Novanta Inc. with ticker code (NOVT) have now 3 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘none’. The target price High/Low ranges between $187.00 and $138.34 calculating the mean target share price we have $164.78. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $143.99 this indicates there is a potential upside of 14.4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at $152.70 while the 200 day moving average is $166.08. The company has a market capitalization of 5.22B. The stock price is currently at: $145.20 USD

The potential market cap would be $5,968,852,149 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 87.47, revenue per share of $25.69 and a 5.35% return on assets.

Novanta Inc. is a global supplier of core technology solutions to medical and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. Its segments include Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning, laser beam delivery, carbon dioxide (CO2) laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products to customers worldwide. The Vision segment designs, manufactures and markets a range of medical grade technologies, including medical insufflators, pumps and related disposables; visualization solutions; wireless technologies, video recorder and video integration technologies. The Precision Motion segment designs, manufactures and markets optical and inductive encoders, precision motors, servo drives and motion control solutions, integrated stepper motors, intelligent robotic end-of-arm technology solutions, air bearings, and air bearing spindles to customers worldwide.