NOV Inc. – Consensus ‘Buy’ rating and 44.8% Upside Potential

NOV Inc. which can be found using ticker (NOV) have now 22 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 32 and 18 and has a mean target at $26.68. Given that the stocks previous close was at $18.43 this indicates there is a potential upside of 44.8%. The day 50 moving average is $21.53 while the 200 day moving average is $19.61. The market capitalization for the company is $7,126m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.nov.com

The potential market cap would be $10,316m based on the market consensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

NOV Inc. designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides solids control and waste management equipment and services; portable power generation products; drill and wired pipes; drilling optimization and automation services; tubular inspection, repair, and coating services; instrumentation; measuring and monitoring services; downhole and fishing tools; steerable technologies; and drill bits. The company also offers equipment and technologies for hydraulic fracture stimulation, including downhole multistage fracturing tools, pressure pumping trucks, blenders, sanders, hydration and injection units, flowline, and manifolds; coiled tubing units, and wireline units and tools; connections and liner hangers; onshore production consists of composite pipe, surface transfer and progressive cavity pumps, and artificial lift systems; and offshore production, such as floating production systems and subsea production technologies, as well as manufactures industrial pumps and mixers. In addition, it provides substructures, derricks, and masts; cranes; jacking systems; pipe lifting, racking, rotating, and assembly systems; mud pumps; pressure control equipment; drives and generators; rig instrumentation and control systems; mooring, anchor, and deck handling machinery; equipment components for offshore wind construction vessels; and pipelay and construction systems. Further, the company offers spare parts, repair, and rentals as well as comprehensive remote equipment monitoring, technical support, field service, and customer training. The company was formerly known as National Oilwell Varco, Inc. and changed its name to NOV Inc. in January 2021. NOV Inc. was founded in 1862 and is based in Houston, Texas.

The company has a dividend yield of 1.1% with the ex dividend date set at 16-3-2023 (DMY).

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 46.51, revenue per share of 18.56 and a 2.48% return on assets.