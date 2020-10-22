Norman Broadbent new and important leadership appointments

Norman Broadbent plc (LON:NBB) has announced, following the recent positive H1 2020 Trading Update and the acquisition of Angela Hickmore’s minority interest in NB Interim Management, a range of new and important leadership appointments to help drive the continued growth of the Group.

Highlights

· Angela Hickmore appointed Group Managing Director, reporting to Group CEO, Mike Brennan

· Jonathan Stringer appointed Managing Director, Finance

· John Begley appointed Managing Director, Industrials

· James Gregory appointed Managing Director, Life Sciences

· Richard Jones appointed Managing Director, Digital

Steve Smith, Group CFO & COO , said: This is another important step forward for the Group and very much part of our ongoing strategic plan. Angela will work alongside Mike and I to continue to drive the organic growth agenda whilst Mike and I will, amongst other things, also continue to explore non-organic growth opportunities where we can further scale the Group. As a management team we are confident that having traded well during the pandemic, our ongoing strategy will enable us to offer exciting new career opportunities for existing and new team members.”

Mike Brennan, Norman Broadbent Group CEO, said: “I am delighted to announce these new appointments and promotions. Having worked alongside Angela these past four years I have seen first-hand how effective she is. Having successfully taken responsibility for our Interim, Solutions, and Research & Insight businesses, and recently having bought out her minority stake in NBIM, it is a logical step for her to take overall responsibility for the day to day operations of Search and Consulting as well. These are all critical services we provide to our clients and our objective is to continue to grow and develop them further.

As we streamline the Group and create multi-service, client focussed ‘Hubs’, we are not only bringing in external expertise but also developing and promoting from within. As a progressive, client-focussed business I am delighted that Angela is stepping up and that we have appointed four new MDs to help drive growth. These moves are very much in line with the strategic direction laid out in past market announcements and will lay the foundations for 2021 and beyond. By operating in sector and functional ‘Hubs’ we will get closer to clients, continue being able to provide relevant solutions to their needs, and fuel further growth.

The Head of our Search Practice, Tim Hammett, has decided to leave the Group to pursue new opportunities. On behalf of the Board and the team I would like to thank Tim for his hard work and wish him well for the future.”