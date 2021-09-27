Norman Broadbent deliver a solid set of results

Norman Broadbent plc (LON:NBB) – a leading London quoted Professional Services firm offering a diversified portfolio of integrated Leadership Acquisition & Advisory Services – has today announced the Group’s unaudited interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2021.

Highlights

· Positive EBITDA for H1 2021

· Improvement in debtor days at end of H1 2021 to 54 (31 Dec 2020: 57 days)

· Reduction of operating expenses by 17% compared to same period last year

· Continued disruption due to the Covid-19 pandemic has impacted NFI, which reduced by 30% to £3.1m, however cost focus from the business resulted in the Company remaining EBITDA positive.

Post Interim period end

· Kevin Davidson appointed as CEO and engaged in accelerated growth plan

· Board strengthened with appointment of Angela Hickmore as non-executive director

· In order to strengthen the Company’s cash position, the Company intends to raise c.£297,000 by way of subscription, supported by the Company’s existing shareholders

Norman Broadbent Group Executive Chairman, Peter Searle said: “These are a solid set of results and it’s pleasing to see positive EBITDA in the first half of 2021 despite the continued disruption due to the Covid-19 pandemic. We now have the leadership team in place to begin leveraging the full potential of the Norman Broadbent brand which remains highly respected across executive search and interim markets. .”