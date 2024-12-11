Follow us on:

Norcros plc 38.4% potential upside indicated by Deutsche

Broker Ratings
Norcros plc with ticker (LON:NXR) now has a potential upside of 38.4% according to Deutsche.

NXR.L

Deutsche set a target price of 375 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Norcros plc share price of 271 GBX at opening today (11/12/2024) indicates a potential upside of 38.4%. Trading has ranged between 164 (52 week low) and 283 (52 week high) with an average of 174,663 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £240,222,193.

Norcros plc is a designer and supplier of bathroom and kitchen products with operations primarily in the United Kingdom (UK) and Ireland and South Africa. In the UK and Ireland, the Company operates under six brands: Triton, Merlyn, Grant Westfield, VADO, Croydex, and Abode. Triton is a manufacturer of electric and mixer showers and accessories. Merlyn is a supplier of shower enclosures and trays to the residential, commercial and hospitality sectors. Grant Westfield is a manufacturer of waterproof bathroom wall panels. Vado is a manufacturer of taps, mixer showers, bathroom accessories and valves. Croydex is a manufacturer of bathroom furnishings and accessories. Abode is a designer and distributor of kitchen taps, bathroom taps and kitchen sinks. In South Africa, the Company operates under four brands: Tile Africa, House of Plumbing, TAL, and Johnson Tiles. Tile Africa is focused on ceramic and porcelain tiles, and associated products such as sanitaryware, showers and adhesives.



Latest Company News

Norcros Plc CEO and CFO Present Interim Results to 30 September 2024 (LON:NXR)

Norcros plc reports robust financial results, driven by revenue growth and strategic initiatives in the UK and South Africa's mid-premium bathroom markets.
Norcros plc

Norcros plc Strategic Resilience and Growth in Challenging Markets

Norcros plc (LON:NXR) navigates challenging market conditions with strategic focus, delivering steady H125 results and showcasing strong growth potential.
Broker Ratings

Norcros plc 51.8% potential upside indicated by Deutsche

Norcros Plc

Norcros reports resilient trading and market share gains

Norcros plc announces its interim financial results, revealing a 0.1% revenue growth like-for-like, despite a challenging market environment.
Norcros plc

Norcros to host Investor Webinar on 27th November 2024

Join Norcros plc (LON:NXR) for an investor presentation webinar on its interim results for the 26-week period ending 29th September 2024.
Norcros plc

Norcros reports resilient trading performance, profit in line with market expectations

Norcros plc reports resilient H1 2024 results, with steady revenue and profits in line with expectations, despite challenging market conditions.

