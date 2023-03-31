New York Times Company (The) – Consensus ‘Hold’ rating and 1.5% Upside Potential

New York Times Company (The) with ticker code (NYT) now have 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘Hold’. The target price High/Low ranges between 45 and 31.5 suggesting an average Analsyt target price of $38.75. Given that the stocks previous close was at $38.19 this would imply there is now a potential upside of 1.5%. It’s also worth noting that there is a 50 day moving average of $37.46 while the 200 day moving average is $33.02. The market cap for the company is $6,351m. Visit the company website at: https://www.nytco.com

The potential market cap would be $6,444m based on the market consensus.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com website. The company also licenses articles, graphics, and photographs to newspapers, magazines and websites; and licenses content to digital aggregators in the business, professional, academic and library markets; third-party digital platforms; and for use in television, films and books. In addition, it engages in the live events business, which hosts events to connect audiences with journalists and outside thought leaders; and digital advertising business that includes direct-sold website, mobile application, podcast, email, and video advertisements. Further, the company offers The Athletic, a sports media product; Cooking, a recipe product; Games, a puzzle games product; and Audm, a read-aloud audio service that are available on mobile applications and websites, as well as Wirecutter, a product review and recommendation product. It also prints and distributes products for third parties; and offers other products and services. The company was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

The company has a dividend yield of 1.15% with the ex dividend date set at 4-4-2023 (DMY).

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 37.15, revenue per share of 13.66 and a 6.23% return on assets.