National Grid to present at ESG Investor Webinar today

Webinar

National Grid plc (LON:NG) Chief Executive John Pettigrew will today present the key highlights from our Responsible Business Report 21/22 published on 7 June 2022.

Following presentation of the highlights for the year, he will be joined by Duncan Burt, Chief Sustainability Officer for a Q&A session to answer investors queries.

The event will provide an overview of our responsible business performance and evidence the steps the Group is taking to ensure a clean, fair and affordable energy future.

Please register here to join us virtually for today’s webinar, which will begin at 14.00 (BST).

To submit questions ahead of and during the webinar, please use the ‘Ask a question’ tab at the bottom of the webcast platform here.

No material updates on current trading will be provided.

All materials, including slides and the video recording, will be made available on the National Grid Investor Relations website following the webinar.

