Nanoco Group final results release date 13th October 2020

Nanoco Group plc (LON:NANO), a world leader in the development and manufacture of cadmium-free quantum dots and other specific nanomaterials emanating from our technology platform, has announced that its final results for the year to 31 July 2020 will be released on 13 October 2020.

Nanoco Group harnesses the power of nano-materials. Nano-materials are materials with dimensions typically in the range 1 – 100 nm. Nano-materials have a range of useful properties, including optical and electronic. Quantum dots are a subclass of nano-material that have size-dependent optical and electronic properties. The Group produces quantum dots.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn