MySale Group appoint Kalman Polak as Chief Executive Officer

MySale plc (LON:MYSL), a leading international online retailer, has announced the appointment of Kalman Polak as Chief Executive Officer, alongside further Board changes to prepare the Group in advance of a potential listing on the Australian Securities Exchange.

Kalman has extensive experience in online retail, having spent over a decade at Catch.com.au (“Catch Group”), one of the largest digital marketplaces in Australia, which was acquired by ASX-listed conglomerate, Wesfarmers Limited, in June 2019. During his time with Catch Group, he held a number of roles, most recently as Head of Marketplace. It was under Kalman’s leadership that the Catch Group’s marketplace became one of the largest in Australia.

Further, since December 2020, Kalman has worked with the Group as Chief Commercial Officer on a consultancy basis.

Board update

Following the appointment of Kalman, Carl Jackson, currently Chief Executive Officer, will become Executive Chairman of the Group. Carl will remain actively involved in the business, focused on managing shareholder and other key stakeholder relationships and supporting Kalman who will take over the running of all MySale’s day-to-day operations and the implementation of strategy.

This structure is intended to ensure a smooth and orderly transition to Kalman of the day-to-day leadership of the business, while maintaining clear lines of responsibility.

Carl has been CEO of MySale since 2009, leading the business for 12 years, more recently securing the successful recapitalisation, restructuring and repositioning of MySale through the execution of the ‘ANZ First’ strategy.

Charles Butler, currently Non-Executive Chairman, will remain on the Board as a Senior Independent Director.

The Board is also considering a number of independent, Non-Executive Director appointments to reflect MySale’s core focus on its next stage of growth in the ANZ region which includes evaluating a listing on the ASX, which will be announced in due course. These appointments will be subject to customary due diligence processes and approval by the Company’s Nominated Adviser.

Charles Butler, Senior Independent Director of MySale, commented: “The Board is delighted that Kalman has joined us as CEO. His extensive digital experience, having spent over a decade as an executive with the Catch Group, will be transformational for MySale. It was under Kalman’s leadership that the Catch Group became one of the largest marketplaces in Australia. “We are very fortunate to gain someone with Kalman’s experience, talent and vision and we look forward to working with him in his new role.”

Carl Jackson, Executive Chairman of MySale, commented: “It has been a pleasure to lead the MySale business as CEO for the past 12 years. As we move into the next chapter of growth, I am handing over the day-to-day operations to Kalman but will remain actively involved, ensuring an orderly transition and supporting with investor relations and the strategic stakeholder relations for the Group as we continue our exciting journey. I would also like to thank Charles for his support as Chairman over the last few years and look forward to continuing to work with him on the Board. “Over the last two years we have successfully recapitalised, restructured and repositioned the business, executing the ANZ First Strategy. Our focus is now on moving MySale forward at pace, including evaluating the opportunity to list on ASX.”

Kalman Polak, CEO of MySale plc, commented: “I am absolutely delighted that the Board have placed their confidence in me to lead the MySale business into the future. There is a very clear opportunity to deliver rapid growth and to become the pre-eminent off-price marketplace platform in ANZ.”

The following information in relation to Kalman Polak is disclosed in accordance with Schedule 2(g) of the AIM Rules for Companies.

Full name: Kalman Polak

Age: 43

Ordinary Shares held: 0

Other Interests: 13,100,888 Loan Share awards, previously awarded to Kalman as part of his consultancy role as Chief Commercial Officer to the Group.

Directorships held in the past five years: