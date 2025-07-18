Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

MS International appoints John Meldrum as Executive Director

MS International

MS Inmternational Plc has confirmed that, further to its announcement on 30 June 2025, which disclosed Mr John Meldrum would join the Board as Executive Director, the necessary regulatory due diligence has now been satisfactorily completed and accordingly Mr Meldrum has joined the Board with immediate effect.

Mr Meldrum has been running the UK Defence and Security division since 2019, supported by David Hansell, and has been working at the Company for over 18 years.  

Further information in accordance Rule 17 and paragraph (g) of Schedule Two of the AIM Rules for Companies relating to Mr John Meldrum is set out at the end of this announcement.

Regulatory Disclosures (in accordance with Rule 17 and Schedule Two paragraph (g) of the AIM Rules for Companies)

Save for the information set out above and below, there are no further disclosures to be made in accordance with Rule 17 and Schedule Two paragraph (g) of the AIM Rules for Companies in respect of the appointment of Mr John Edward Meldrum, aged 56. Mr Meldrum’s beneficial interest in the Company consists of 11,856 ordinary shares of 10 pence each in the capital of the Company (“Ordinary Shares”) (5,023 Ordinary Shares are held by Mrs Joanne Meldrum, PCA and spouse of Mr Meldrum, the remaining Ordinary Shares are held in his own name)  and 75,815 options over Ordinary Shares.

Current Directorships

MSI-Defence Systems Ltd

Past Directorships

Nil

MS INTERNATIONAL plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which is engaged in designing, manufacturing, construction and servicing of a range of engineering products and structures.

We’ll keep you in the loop!

Join 1,000's of investors who read our articles first

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

    MS International

    MS International appoints John Meldrum as Executive Director

    MS INTERNATIONAL appoints John Meldrum as Executive Director with immediate effect. John has led the UK Defence and Security division since 2019 and has worked at the Company for over 18 years.

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.

      Follow us on Social Media:

      Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple