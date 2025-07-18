MS International appoints John Meldrum as Executive Director

MS Inmternational Plc has confirmed that, further to its announcement on 30 June 2025, which disclosed Mr John Meldrum would join the Board as Executive Director, the necessary regulatory due diligence has now been satisfactorily completed and accordingly Mr Meldrum has joined the Board with immediate effect.

Mr Meldrum has been running the UK Defence and Security division since 2019, supported by David Hansell, and has been working at the Company for over 18 years.

Further information in accordance Rule 17 and paragraph (g) of Schedule Two of the AIM Rules for Companies relating to Mr John Meldrum is set out at the end of this announcement.

Regulatory Disclosures (in accordance with Rule 17 and Schedule Two paragraph (g) of the AIM Rules for Companies)

Save for the information set out above and below, there are no further disclosures to be made in accordance with Rule 17 and Schedule Two paragraph (g) of the AIM Rules for Companies in respect of the appointment of Mr John Edward Meldrum, aged 56. Mr Meldrum’s beneficial interest in the Company consists of 11,856 ordinary shares of 10 pence each in the capital of the Company (“Ordinary Shares”) (5,023 Ordinary Shares are held by Mrs Joanne Meldrum, PCA and spouse of Mr Meldrum, the remaining Ordinary Shares are held in his own name) and 75,815 options over Ordinary Shares.

Current Directorships

MSI-Defence Systems Ltd

Past Directorships

Nil

MS INTERNATIONAL plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which is engaged in designing, manufacturing, construction and servicing of a range of engineering products and structures.

