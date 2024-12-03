Morningstar, Inc. – Consensus ‘none’ rating and 5.9% Upside Potential

Morningstar, Inc. with ticker code (MORN) now have 3 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘none’. The target price High/Low ranges between $390.00 and $355.00 calculating the average target price we see $375.00. Given that the stocks previous close was at $354.15 and the analysts are correct then there would likely be a percentage uptick in value of 5.9%. Also worth taking note is the 50 day moving average now sits at $336.03 and the 200 moving average now moves to $310.62. The market capitalization for the company is 15.19B. Currently the stock stands at: $354.30 USD

The potential market cap would be $16,088,385,599 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 46.74, revenue per share of $52.00 and a 7.43% return on assets.

Morningstar, Inc. is a provider of independent investment insights in North America, Europe, Australia and Asia. The Company offers a line of products and services for individual investors, financial advisors, asset managers and owners, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and institutional investors in the debt and private capital markets. It provides data and research insights on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, private capital markets, debt securities and real-time global market data. It also offers investment management services. It operates through its subsidiaries in 32 countries, including Australia, Brazil, Canada, Cayman Islands, Chile, China, Cyprus, Denmark, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Italy, Japan, Jersey, Luxembourg, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Romania, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom.