Morningstar, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$377.33’, now 14.8% Upside Potential

Morningstar, Inc. which can be found using ticker (MORN) now have 3 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘none’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $390.00 and $355.00 and has a mean share price target at $377.33. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $328.72 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 14.8%. The day 50 moving average is $334.19 while the 200 day moving average is $319.69. The company has a market cap of 14.09B. The stock price is currently at: $328.45 USD

The potential market cap would be $16,168,347,452 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 43.27, revenue per share of $52.00 and a 7.43% return on assets.

Morningstar, Inc. is a provider of independent investment insights in North America, Europe, Australia and Asia. The Company offers a line of products and services for individual investors, financial advisors, asset managers and owners, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and institutional investors in the debt and private capital markets. It provides data and research insights on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, private capital markets, debt securities and real-time global market data. It also offers investment management services. It operates through its subsidiaries in 32 countries, including Australia, Brazil, Canada, Cayman Islands, Chile, China, Cyprus, Denmark, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Italy, Japan, Jersey, Luxembourg, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Romania, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom.