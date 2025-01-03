Morningstar, Inc. – Consensus ‘none’ rating and 11.4% Upside Potential

Morningstar, Inc. which can be found using ticker (MORN) now have 3 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘none’. The target price High/Low ranges between $390.00 and $355.00 calculating the average target price we see $375.00. Given that the stocks previous close was at $336.76 this indicates there is a potential upside of 11.4%. It’s also worth noting that there is a 50 day moving average of $343.78 and the 200 day moving average is $315.79. The company has a market cap of 14.25B. The current share price for the company is: $332.38 USD

The potential market cap would be $15,872,413,541 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 43.85, revenue per share of $52.00 and a 7.43% return on assets.

Morningstar, Inc. is a provider of independent investment insights in North America, Europe, Australia and Asia. The Company offers a line of products and services for individual investors, financial advisors, asset managers and owners, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and institutional investors in the debt and private capital markets. It provides data and research insights on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, private capital markets, debt securities and real-time global market data. It also offers investment management services. It operates through its subsidiaries in 32 countries, including Australia, Brazil, Canada, Cayman Islands, Chile, China, Cyprus, Denmark, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Italy, Japan, Jersey, Luxembourg, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Romania, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom.