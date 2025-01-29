Morgan Advanced Materials PLC 25.7% potential upside indicated by Citigroup

Morgan Advanced Materials PLC with ticker (LON:MGAM) now has a potential upside of 25.7% according to Citigroup.



MGAM.L



Citigroup set a target price of 330 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Morgan Advanced Materials PLC share price of 263 GBX at opening today (29/01/2025) indicates a potential upside of 25.7%. Trading has ranged between 232 (52 week low) and 347 (52 week high) with an average of 903,706 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £759,745,452.



Morgan Advanced Materials plc is a manufacturer of advanced carbon and ceramic materials. Its Thermal Products segment comprises of its thermal ceramics and molten metal systems businesses. Its products and systems are used in high temperature industrial processing of metals, petrochemicals, cement, ceramics and glass, and by manufacturers of equipment for aerospace, automotive, marine and domestic applications. Its Performance Carbon segment specializes in carbon, graphite and carbide products. Its product range includes carbon brushes, brush holders, terminal blocks, diagnostic and motor maintenance equipment, AEGIS SGR bearing protection for motors and generators, and others. Its Technical Ceramics segment employs advanced materials science and applications expertise to produce parts that enhance reliability or improve the performance of its customers’ products. The Company’s product range includes ceramic cores, wax injection products, ceramic injection molded products and others.









