Morgan Advanced Materials appoints Professor Mary Ryan as Non-Executive Director

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM), the global manufacturer of advanced carbon and ceramic materials for complex and technologically demanding applications, has announced the appointment of Professor Mary Ryan CBE as a non-executive director. Mary will join the Morgan Board on 1 November 2025.

Mary is a leading materials scientist at Imperial College London, where she currently serves as Vice-Provost for Research and Enterprise and the Armourers & Brasiers’ Chair in Materials Science. She has significant industry exposure, having led Imperial’s partnerships with several major corporates including Shell, Rio Tinto and Hitachi. She is a Board member of the Francis Crick Institute and a Governing Board member of the Henry Royce Institute, the UK’s national institute for advanced materials research and innovation. She is also a non-executive director of the UK Atomic Energy Authority Board.

Commenting on the appointment, Ian Marchant, Chair, said: “We are delighted that Mary will be joining the Board. Given her academic background and strong industrial links, she will bring an important and distinctive perspective to our board discussions as we look at how we apply material science to develop commercial opportunities. Not only is she a leading materials scientist; she prioritises the value of putting theory into practice through a commercial and strategic lens.”