Moonpig Group Plc declares interim dividend of 1.0p per ordinary share

Moonpig Group plc (LON:MOON) has announced earlier today that it will pay an interim dividend of 1.0p per ordinary share on 20 March 2025 to shareholders on the register at 21 February 2025.

Dividend timetable

The dividend timetable for FY25 is set out below:

Date Interim dividend FY25 Final dividend FY25 Announcement date 10 December 2024 26 June 2025 Ex-dividend date 20 February 2025 23 October 2025 Record date 21 February 2025 24 October 2025 Currency election deadline 21 February 2025 24 October 2025 Payment date 20 March 2025 20 November 2025

The final dividend for FY25 will be subject to board approval and subsequent shareholder approval at the Company’s Annual General Meeting scheduled for 17 September 2025.

For future dividends declared in respect of periods beyond FY25, it is the Company’s intention to pay each interim dividend on the third Thursday in March and each final dividend on the third Thursday in November.

Electronic bank payment only

Dividends will be paid exclusively by electronic transfer, with dividend confirmations available on the Shareholder Portal at www.signalshares.com. Shareholders who have not yet registered their bank account details should do so as soon as possible by:

• Visiting www.signalshares.com.

• Calling the Company’s registrar, Link Group on +44 (0)371 664 0300.

Dividends for shareholdings without registered payment details will be retained until payment instructions have been provided.

Currency election

By default, dividends will be paid in sterling. Shareholders may elect to instead receive dividends in Euros by following these instructions:

• Certified shares and Moonpig Group Nominee shares: download and complete the currency election form available from the Moonpig Group website at https://www.moonpig.group/investors/ or from the Company’s registrar, Link Group.

• CREST shares: submit currency elections in accordance with the CREST elections process.

The deadline for the receipt of currency elections relating to the FY25 interim dividend is 21 February 2025.

Exchange rate for interim dividend payments in euros

For shareholders electing for payment in euros, the sterling-to-euro exchange rate for the FY25 interim dividend will be calculated on 26 February 2025 and announced on 27 February 2025.