Moonpig Group PLC 21.4% potential upside indicated by Canaccord Genuity

Moonpig Group PLC with ticker (LON:MOON) now has a potential upside of 21.4% according to Canaccord Genuity.



Canaccord Genuity set a target price of 267 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Moonpig Group PLC share price of 220 GBX at opening today (10/02/2025) indicates a potential upside of 21.4%. Trading has ranged between 148 (52 week low) and 278 (52 week high) with an average of 1,027,116 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £754,017,966.











