MONY Group reports record 2025 revenue and EBITDA

MONY Group plc

MONY Group polc (LON:MONY) has announced its preliminary results for the year ended 31 December 2025

Another year of progress: membership momentum, strong shareholder returns, confident outlook

Year ended 31 December20252024Growth %
Group Revenue£446.3m£439.2m2
Adjusted EBITDA *£145.1m£141.8m2
Profit After Tax£80.7m£80.2m1
Adjusted Basic EPS **17.9p17.1p5
Basic EPS15.3p15.0p2
Operating Cashflow£107.7m£115.6m(7)
Net Cash ***£4.1m£8.4m(51)
Dividend Per Share12.63p12.50p1

Financial highlights                                                                     

·      Resilient financial performance despite significant headwinds in car insurance

·      Record revenue of £446.3m, up 2%, fuelled by strong performance in Money and Home Services

·      Highest ever Adjusted EBITDA, up 2% to £145.1m, with Adjusted EBITDA margin increased to 33%

·      Operating costs down 4% demonstrating continued robust cost management

·      Adjusted Basic Earnings Per Share of 17.9p, up 5%

·      Strong balance sheet position with Net Cash of £4.1m

Shareholder returns

·      The Board has proposed a final dividend per share of 9.30p, bringing the total dividend for 2025 to 12.63p, up 1%

·      £30 million share buyback executed over 2025 now complete, reflecting MONY Group’s strong cash generation and robust financial position

·      Shareholder returns for 2025 totalling £96m, plus a 5% growth in Adjusted EPS, reinforces the Board’s commitment to maximising shareholder value alongside allowing the Group to further rebuild dividend cover

·      Further £25m share buyback announced, underlining our confidence as we head into 2026

Strategic highlights

·      Helped households save an estimated £2.8bn

o  Contributing to a total of almost £12 billion saved for customers over the last five years

·      Maintained strong momentum across our member-based propositions;

o  SuperSaveClub now has over 2.1 million members generating 16% of Group revenue and contributing to increased customer lifetime value expectations

o  Provider services continue to deliver profitable growth with revenue up 13%

·      Our data and tech platform has enabled us to extend our two-sided marketplace strategy, transforming the Group into a progressive, AI-enabled company

o  Enterprise agreement with OpenAI signed in 2025

o  MoneySuperMarket (MSM) ChatGPT app launched – unlocking a new route to market

o  New products launched including Savings by MoneySuperMarket and Price Optimiser.

Peter Duffy, CEO of MONY Group, commented:

“2025 was another year of great progress for the Group and we’re delighted to have helped households save an estimated £2.8bn. We delivered record revenue and adjusted EBITDA demonstrating the resilience of our strategy.

Our flagship member-based proposition SuperSaveClub has grown to over 2.1 million members and shows no signs of slowing, and this loyal, engaged member base is driving meaningful increases in customer lifetime value.

Our leading data and tech architecture, combined with the power of our brands has positioned us exceptionally well to harness the opportunity of AI, and is powering our momentum as we head into 2026. We’ve launched new AI-enabled products including Price Optimiser and Savings by MoneySuperMarket, and unlocked a new route to market with the launch of the MoneySuperMarket ChatGPT app.

This is a business with energy, resilience and momentum that is well placed for continued growth.”

Outlook

Our recent trading performance coupled with momentum in our strategic execution gives the Board confidence that we will deliver Adjusted EBITDA for 2026 in line with our current published consensus range.

Market expectations for Adjusted EBITDA for 2026 from the analyst consensus on our investor website is £146m with a range of £142m to £153m.

*Notes:

* Adjusted EBITDA is operating profit before depreciation and amortisation and adjusted for other non-underlying costs as detailed on page 14. This is consistent with how business performance is measured internally.

**Adjusted Basic Earnings Per Share is profit before tax adjusted for amortisation of acquisition related intangible assets and other non-underlying costs as described on page 14. A tax rate of 25.0% (2024: 25.0%) is applied to calculate adjusted Profit After Tax. This is divided by the number of weighted average shares. A reconciliation of adjusted basic earnings per share to the financial statements is included in note 4.

***Net cash is cash and cash equivalents of £20.3m (2024: £22.4m) less borrowings of £14.0m (2024: £12.0m) and loan notes payable to Podium’s non-controlling interest of £2.2m (2024: £2.0m). It does not include lease liabilities.

Preliminary_2025_Results_Presentation_-_MONY_Group_-_23rd_February_2026_-_FINALDownload

