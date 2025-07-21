Follow us on:

MONY Group Plc posts resilient H1 2025 growth

MONY Group plc

MONY Group plc (LON:MONY) has announced its interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2025.

Leveraging our strength in breadth – SuperSaveClub reaches 1.5 million members

6 months ended 30 June20252024Growth
Group Revenue£225.3m£223.5m1%
Adjusted EBITDA *£75.1m£74.0m2%
Profit After Tax£45.6m            £44.1m3%
Adjusted Basic EPS **9.3p8.9p4%
Basic EPS8.6p8.3p4%
Operating Cashflow£43.7m£51.8m(16%)
Net Debt ***£18.4m£25.1m(27%)
Interim Dividend Per Share3.3p3.3p1%

Financial performance

·    Resilient financial performance – revenue up 1% against a strong prior period, with anticipated headwinds in car offset by growth in other channels, underlining our strength in breadth

·    Adjusted EBITDA growth of 2% to £75m, underpinned by our continued focus on cost control and greater automation

·    Operating costs down 6% and Adjusted earnings per share growth of 4%

Strategic highlights

·      Helped customers to save an estimated £1.4bn

·      Delivered growth across our member-based propositions

o  SuperSaveClub surpassed the 1.5 million member milestone, now generating 14% of Group revenue

o  Enhanced provider services continue to deliver profitable growth – revenue up +11%

·      Investment in our data and tech platform is providing an efficient, scalable and competitive springboard to capitalise on unlocking our AI and new product development opportunities

Shareholder returns

·      £96m package of shareholder returns for 2025 including ongoing c.£30m share buyback and progressive dividend growth – interim dividend per share +1%

Peter Duffy, CEO of MONY Group, said:

‘We’ve started the year well, hitting strategic milestones and growing revenue and profits despite the challenges faced in some of our end markets.

Ours is a business that only makes money if customers save money and in the first half of 2025, we helped customers to save an estimated £1.4bn.

Since February, we have welcomed over half a million new members to the SuperSaveClub, bringing total membership to just over 1.5 million – we see plenty of room for further growth.

The investment we’ve made to date in our data and tech platform means we have a scalable and competitive springboard to unlock further AI and innovative product development opportunities.’

Outlook

Our recent trading performance, coupled with momentum in our strategic execution gives the Board confidence that we will deliver Adjusted EBITDA for 2025 within our current published consensus[1].

Despite the headwinds faced in some of our end markets, we continue to leverage our strength in breadth and the agility of our platform to deliver resilient financial performance whilst maintaining strategic momentum.

We remain well-positioned to deliver sustainable, profitable growth. Our strategic focus on deepening customer engagement, broadening our product offerings, and disciplined execution gives us the platform to navigate whatever market conditions lie ahead. We’re confident in the opportunities for H2 and beyond.

H1 2025 trading performance

 Revenue for the 6 months ended 30 June 2025
 £mGrowth %
Insurance117.7(2)
Money52.84
Home Services21.629
Travel11.4(2)
Cashback27.2(9)
Inter-vertical eliminations*(5.4)(2)
Total225.31

* The inter-vertical eliminations revenue line reflects transactions where revenue in Cashback and Travel has also been recorded as cost of sales in other verticals.

In H1 2025, the group delivered resilient financial performance against a strong comparative, with revenue and Adjusted EBITDA up 1% and 2%, respectively. Performance within each of our verticals in H1 2025 is as follows:

·    In Insurance revenue was down a modest 2% against a very strong prior year comparative in which car insurance premiums surged. Car insurance premiums were down -9% over the half year period, whilst home insurance premiums remained in growth at +4%. To compensate for the headwinds in car, we shifted our focus to other insurance categories with home, life and travel performing well.

·    Money delivered good growth of 4% driven by strong activity in borrowing, underpinned by growth in credit cards and an improving trend in personal loans. In banking, robust savings performance offset lower current account switching volumes.

·    Home Services grew 29%, albeit from a low base, with both energy and broadband delivering significant growth over the period, as the energy market continues to gradually recover.

·    Cashback had a tougher period, with revenue c.£3m lower at £27m, 9% down, reflecting the challenging retail environment along with the knock-on effect of the weaker car insurance market on Quidco compare.

·    Travel was 2% down with continued high competition in car hire partially offset by solid performance in package holidays. Note that travel insurance is included within Insurance.

Results presentation

Interim_2025_Results_Presentation_-_MONY_Group_-_21_July_2025Download

A Q&A session will be held at 9.30am with Peter Duffy (CEO) and Niall McBride (CFO). This session can be accessed via: https://brrmedia.news/MONY_HY25

