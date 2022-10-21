Twitter Linkedin Facebook

Moneysupermarket.com Group new CFO Niall McBride appointment date

Moneysupermarket group

Moneysupermarket.com Group Plc (LON:MONY) have stated today that further to the announcement made by Moneysupermarket in connection with the appointment of Niall McBride as Chief Financial Officer on 26 September 2022 and upon receipt of regulatory approval, Niall will be appointed as an Executive Director of Moneysupermarket and will become Chief Financial Officer on Monday 20 February 2023.

Niall succeeds Scilla Grimble who will stand down from the Board with effect on Friday 17 February 2023 to join Deliveroo.

