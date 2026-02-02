Molten Ventures to host 2026 Investor Day on 11 February

Molten Ventures plc (LON:GROW), a leading venture capital firm investing in and developing high-growth digital technology businesses, is hosting its annual Investor Day for institutional investors, analysts, and other key investors and stakeholders on Wednesday, 11 February 2026.

As in previous years, the event will feature a number of keynote speakers from across the Molten portfolio and Molten investment team, providing greater insight and an opportunity to learn about current trends in technology across Europe. Ben Wilkinson, Chief Executive Officer, will also present an update on recent activity and priorities, key advancements in the sector, as well as celebrating a very special milestone: 20 years since Molten Ventures was founded and 10 years since IPO in June 2016.

The portfolio companies represented on the day will include Core Portfolio companies ICEYE and HiveMQ, along with Emerging Portfolio companies causaLens, Clue, General Index, IMU Biosciences, Manna, ModoEnergy, SatVu, and Settlemint.

No new material disclosures will be made during the event.

Company materials from the event will be made available shortly after the event on the Company’s website: https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc