Mohawk Industries, Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 19.2% Upside Potential

Broker Ratings
Mohawk Industries, Inc. with ticker code (MHK) have now 15 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $185.00 and $134.00 with the average target price sitting at $156.61. Now with the previous closing price of $131.43 this indicates there is a potential upside of 19.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at $145.81 while the 200 day moving average is $132.67. The market cap for the company is 8.26B. The current share price for the company is: $130.92 USD

The potential market cap would be $9,846,857,673 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 14.78, revenue per share of $170.05 and a 4.32% return on assets.

Mohawk Industries, Inc. is a flooring manufacturer that creates products to enhance residential and commercial spaces around the world. The Company’s segments include Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA) and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW). The Global Ceramic segment designs, manufactures, sources and markets a line of ceramic tile, porcelain tile, natural stone, quartz, porcelain slab countertops and other products, which it distributes primarily in North America, Europe, South America and Russia. The Flooring NA segment designs, manufactures, sources and markets its floor covering product lines, including carpets, rugs, carpet pads, laminate, resilient and wood flooring, which it distributes through its network of regional distribution centers and satellite warehouses. The Flooring ROW segment designs, manufactures, sources, licenses and markets its wood flooring, laminate, roofing elements, insulation boards, medium-density fiberboard and chipboard.

