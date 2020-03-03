Microsaic Systems Appoint WH Ireland as Joint Broker

Microsaic Systems plc (LON:MSYS), the developer of point of need mass spectrometry instruments, has today announced the appointment of WH Ireland Limited as Joint Broker with immediate effect, alongside N+1Singer as Nominated Adviser and Joint Broker.

Microsaic Systems is a high technology company developing chip-based, bench-top and point-of-analysis mass spectrometry (“MS”) instruments that are designed to improve the efficiency of pharmaceutical R&D and manufacturing, and have applications in environmental testing, chemical reaction monitoring, and academic teaching. The Company is working with a range of established global life science OEM partners, distributors and research organisations to co-develop and commercialise new solutions to improve productivity in the development of small molecule and novel biologic medicines. MS is a powerful method of analysis to enable earlier decision making relating to product identification and purity.

Microsaic’s core products, the 4500 MiD®, and MiD®ProteinID are robust and compact MS systems, retaining the functionality of larger conventional MS systems, easier to use by non-specialists, consuming less energy and having lower running costs.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn