Meren Energy sets date for Q3 results and Investor call

Meren Energy Inc

Meren Energy Inc. (MER.TO, OTCQX:MRNFF) will publish its financial and operating results, along with the related management’s discussion and analysis for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025, after Toronto market close on Thursday, November 13, 2025.

Senior management will hold a conference call to discuss the results on Monday, November 17, 2025, at 09:00 (ET) / 14:00 (GMT) / 15:00 (CET).

Participants should use the following link to register for the live webcast:

https://meren-energy-third-quarter-results-nov-2025.open-exchange.net/registration

  1. Click on the link and complete the online registration form.
  2. Upon registering you will receive a confirmation email with a sign in link and access code.

