MDU Resources Group, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$21.00’, now 17.1% Upside Potential

MDU Resources Group, Inc. with ticker code (MDU) now have 3 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘strong_buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $24.00 and $18.00 and has a mean share price target at $21.00. (at the time of writing). Now with the previous closing price of $17.93 and the analysts are correct then we can expect a percentage increase in value of 17.1%. Also worth taking note is the 50 day moving average now sits at $18.23 and the 200 day MA is $15.21. The market cap for the company is 3.67B. The current share price for the company is: $18.01 USD

The potential market cap would be $4,300,752,027 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 9.28, revenue per share of $21.82 and a 3.6% return on assets.

MDU Resources Group, Inc. is engaged in regulated energy delivery and construction materials and services business. Its segments include electric, natural gas distribution, pipeline, construction materials and contracting, and construction services. The electric segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity. The natural gas distribution segment distributes natural gas. The pipeline segment provides natural gas transportation and underground storage services through a regulated pipeline system in the Rocky Mountain and northern Great Plains regions of the United States. The construction materials and contracting segment mines, processes and sells construction aggregates crushed stone and sand and gravel; produces and sells asphalt; and supplies ready-mixed concrete. The construction services segment provides a full spectrum of construction services through its electrical and mechanical and transmission and distribution specialty contracting services across the United States.