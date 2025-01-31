MDU Resources Group, Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 14.2% Upside Potential

MDU Resources Group, Inc. with ticker code (MDU) have now 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $24.00 and $18.00 and has a mean target at $20.00. Given that the stocks previous close was at $17.51 and the analysts are correct then there would likely be a percentage uptick in value of 14.2%. The 50 day MA is $18.60 while the 200 day moving average is $15.52. The company has a market cap of 3.65B. The price for the stock stands currently at: $17.91 USD

The potential market cap would be $4,170,912,822 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 9.23, revenue per share of $21.82 and a 3.6% return on assets.

MDU Resources Group, Inc. is engaged in regulated energy delivery and construction materials and services business. Its segments include electric, natural gas distribution, pipeline, construction materials and contracting, and construction services. The electric segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity. The natural gas distribution segment distributes natural gas. The pipeline segment provides natural gas transportation and underground storage services through a regulated pipeline system in the Rocky Mountain and northern Great Plains regions of the United States. The construction materials and contracting segment mines, processes and sells construction aggregates crushed stone and sand and gravel; produces and sells asphalt; and supplies ready-mixed concrete. The construction services segment provides a full spectrum of construction services through its electrical and mechanical and transmission and distribution specialty contracting services across the United States.