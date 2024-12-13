MDU Resources Group, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$21.00’, now 11.0% Upside Potential

MDU Resources Group, Inc. which can be found using ticker (MDU) have now 3 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘none’. The target price High/Low ranges between $24.00 and $18.00 calculating the average target share price we see $21.00. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $18.92 this would imply there is now a potential upside of 11.0%. Also worth taking note is the 50 day moving average now sits at $17.40 and the 200 moving average now moves to $14.71. The market capitalization for the company is 3.88B. The stock price is currently at: $18.79 USD

The potential market cap would be $4,311,062,704 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 9.69, revenue per share of $21.82 and a 3.6% return on assets.

MDU Resources Group, Inc. is engaged in regulated energy delivery and construction materials and services business. Its segments include electric, natural gas distribution, pipeline, construction materials and contracting, and construction services. The electric segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity. The natural gas distribution segment distributes natural gas. The pipeline segment provides natural gas transportation and underground storage services through a regulated pipeline system in the Rocky Mountain and northern Great Plains regions of the United States. The construction materials and contracting segment mines, processes and sells construction aggregates crushed stone and sand and gravel; produces and sells asphalt; and supplies ready-mixed concrete. The construction services segment provides a full spectrum of construction services through its electrical and mechanical and transmission and distribution specialty contracting services across the United States.