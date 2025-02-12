MaxCyte and TG Therapeutics partner on next-gen cell therapy for MS

MaxCyte, Inc., (Nasdaq: MXCT; LON:MXCT), a leading, cell-engineering focused company providing enabling platform technologies to advance the discovery, development and commercialization of next-generation cell-based therapeutics, has announced they are entering into a strategic platform license (SPL) with TG Therapeutics, a fully integrated, commercial stage, biopharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell diseases.

Under the terms of the agreement, TG Therapeutics obtains non-exclusive research, clinical and commercial rights to use MaxCyte’s Flow Electroporation® technology and ExPERT™ platform. In return, MaxCyte is entitled to receive annual licensing fees and program-related revenue.

TG Therapeutics entered into an agreement with Precision BioSciences, Inc. and acquired a worldwide license to Precision’s Azercabtagene Zapreleucel (azer-cel), an investigational allogeneic or “off the shelf” CD19 CAR T cell therapy program for autoimmune diseases and all other non-oncology indications. TG received clearance by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) of an Investigational New Drug (IND) application for azer-cel in progressive forms of multiple sclerosis (MS) and is targeting commencement of a Phase 1 trial in 2025.

“By leveraging our commercially validated cell-engineering platform and optimized T cell manufacturing workflow, TG Therapeutics is advancing toward their Phase 1 clinical trial for the application of azer-cel in progressive forms of MS,” said Maher Masoud, President and CEO of MaxCyte. “Our technology has been integral to the manufacturing of allogeneic T cell immunotherapies and was efficiently transferred from Precision BioSciences when TG Therapeutics obtained global rights for azer-cel for autoimmune diseases in January 2024. With our new partnership, we will continue to support the development of azer-cel to expand the application to autoimmune diseases.”

MaxCyte’s ExPERT™ instrument portfolio is the next generation of leading, clinically and commercially validated electroporation technology for complex and scalable cell engineering. By delivering high transfection efficiency and cell viability, seamless scalability and enhanced functionality, the ExPERT™ platform delivers the high-end performance essential to enabling the next wave of biological and cellular therapeutics.

