Marks & Spencer reports strong first-half performance and declares 1.2p dividend

Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) has announced its Interim Results for the 26 weeks ended 27 September 2025.

In compliance with UK Listing Rules 6.4.1(R) and 6.4.3(R) the Interim Results in unedited full text have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism. The Interim Results are also available on the Company’s corporate website at corporate.marksandspencer.com.

Dividend

An interim dividend of 1.2p per share has been declared and will be payable on 9 January 2026 to shareholders on the register of members as at close of business on 28 November 2025. The ordinary shares will be quoted ex dividend on 27 November 2025. For those shareholders electing to participate in the dividend reinvestment plan, the last date for receipt of a new election is 16 December 2025.