Market Risers: Rolls-Royce Holding, Taylor Wimpey, Touchstone Exploration Inc, Whitbread

Shares of Rolls-Royce Holding with ticker code: LON:RR has climbed 10.61% or 32.78 points in today’s trading session so far. Market buyers seem confident during the trading session. The periods high has already touched 346.5 dipping to 322.1. The amount of shares exchanged has so far reached 5,244,470 while the average shares exchanged is 17,864,285. The 52 week high for the shares is 945.6 which comes in at 636.5 points difference from the previous close and the 52 week low at 249 a difference of some 60.1 points. Rolls-Royce Holding now has a 20 SMA of 355.45 and also a 50 day moving average of 513.44. Market capitalisation for the company is £6,601.78m at the time of this report. Share price is traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Rolls-Royce Holding being recorded at Friday, April 17, 2020 at 11:18:20 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 341.88 GBX.

The trading price for Taylor Wimpey company symbol: LON:TW has climbed 7.03% or 9 points during today’s session so far. Buyers are a positive bunch while the stock has been in play. The periods high has already touched 137.5 meanwhile the session low reached 128.4. The total volume of shares exchanged so far has reached 8,217,751 with the daily average traded share volume around 29,553,907. The 52 week high for the shares is 237.7 amounting to 109.75 points in difference on the previous days close and a 52 week low being 101 a difference of some 26.95 points. Taylor Wimpey has a 20 SMA of 126.37 and now the 50 day simple moving average now at 174.78. The current market capitalisation is £4,502.16m at the time of this report. Share price is traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Taylor Wimpey being recorded at Friday, April 17, 2020 at 11:18:59 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 136.95 GBX.

Shares in Touchstone Exploration Inc with company EPIC: LON:TXP has moved up 5.85% or 1.52 points during the course of today’s session so far. Traders are a positive bunch throughout the session. Range high for the period has seen 27.8 and a low of 26.07. The total volume of shares traded by this point was 391,730 whilst the daily average number of shares exchanged is just 1,357,455. The 52 week high for the share price is 56.65 amounting to 30.65 points difference from the previous days close and the 52 week low at 9.8 making a difference of 16.2 points. Touchstone Exploration Inc now has a 20 moving average of 28.93 with a 50 day simple moving average now of 35.33. This puts the market cap at £87.04m at the time of this report. Share price is traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Touchstone Exploration Inc being recorded at Friday, April 17, 2020 at 11:09:05 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 27.52 GBX.

Shares in Whitbread found using EPIC: LON:WTB has stepped up 8.27% or 213.1 points during today’s session so far. Buyers have so far held a positive outlook during this period. The high for the period has reached 2825 while the low for the session was 2602. Volume total for shares traded at this point reached 394,447 with the average number of shares traded daily being 1,381,574. The 52 week high price for the shares is 5194 about 2618 points in difference on the previous days close and a 52 week low being 1805.5 making a difference of 770.5 points. Whitbread now has a 20 simple moving average of 2897.03 with a 50 day SMA of 3558.46. Market capitalisation is now £3,752.87m at the time of this report. Share price is traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Whitbread being recorded at Friday, April 17, 2020 at 11:19:09 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 2789.11 GBX.

