Market Risers: Remote Monitored Systems, Severn Trent, Smartspace Software

The stock price for Remote Monitored Systems found using EPIC: LON:RMS has stepped up 6.92% or 0.02 points in today’s trading session so far. Investors seem confident throughout the session. The high for the period has reached 0.35 and a low of 0.3. The total volume of shares exchanged so far has reached 14,777,749 whilst the average number of shares exchanged is 20,865,055. The 52 week high for the shares is 0.84 equating to 0.51 points in difference on the previous days close and a 52 week low being 0.12 making a difference of 0.21 points. Remote Monitored Systems has a 20 day moving average of 0.29 and also a 50 day SMA of 0.26. This puts the market capitalisation now at £2.26m at the time of this report. The stock is traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Remote Monitored Systems being recorded at Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at 11:50:36 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 0.35 GBX.

Shares in Severn Trent with ticker code: LON:SVT has increased 1.59% or 37 points during today’s session so far. Buyers have so far held a positive outlook during the trading session. The period high has peaked at 2367 dropping as low as 2312. The amount of shares exchanged has so far reached 165,837 with the average number of shares traded daily being 1,465,766. The stock 52 week high is 2716 which comes in at 392 points difference from the previous days close and the 52 week low at 1891 making a difference of 433 points. Severn Trent has a 20 SMA of 2281.38 and also a 50 day moving average at 2456.15. This puts the market capitalisation now at £5,613.38m at the time of this report. The currency for this stock is GBX. Market cap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Severn Trent being recorded at Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at 12:13:26 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 2361 GBX.

Shares of Smartspace Software found using EPIC: LON:SMRT has climbed 6.25% or 1 points throughout the session so far. Investors have stayed positive throughout the trading session. The periods high figure was 17 dipping to 16.8. The total volume of shares exchanged through this period comes to 53,804 whilst the daily average number of shares exchanged is just 109,439. The stock 52 week high is 92.5 amounting to 76.5 points different to the previous business close and a 52 week low sitting at 13 making a difference of 3 points. Smartspace Software now has a 20 SMA of 16.71 and now a 50 day simple moving average now of 22.34. The current market capitalisation is £4.80m at the time of this report. The stock is traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Smartspace Software being recorded at Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at 12:01:09 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 17 GBX.

