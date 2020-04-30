Market Risers: Oxford Biodynamics, Rainbow Rare Earths Ltd, Reckitt Benckiser Group, Royal Mail

The share price for Oxford Biodynamics found using EPIC: LON:OBD has stepped up 24.71% or 15.75 points during today’s session so far. Buyers have so far held a positive outlook throughout the session. The period high has peaked at 90.95 and a low of 68. The total volume traded so far comes to 1,426,491 with the daily average traded share volume around 370,190. The 52 week high for the share price is 173.9 around 110.15 points in difference to the previous days close of business and a 52 week low sitting at 47 a difference of some 16.75 points. Oxford Biodynamics has a 20 SMA of 56.09 and a 50 day moving average now at 66.53. The market capitalisation is now £73.59m at the time of this report. All share prices mentioned for this stock are traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Oxford Biodynamics being recorded at Thursday, April 30, 2020 at 11:42:49 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 79.5 GBX.

The stock price for Rainbow Rare Earths Ltd EPIC code: LON:RBW has risen 6.5% or 0.13 points during the course of today’s session so far. Market buyers have remained optimistic during the session. The period high was 2.13 and hitting a low of 1.93. The total volume of shares exchanged so far has reached 54,000 with the daily average traded share volume around 864,058. The 52 week high for the shares is 8.7 around 6.7 points difference from the previous close and the 52 week low at 1.35 which is a difference of 0.65 points. Rainbow Rare Earths Ltd now has a 20 SMA of 1.91 and now a 50 day simple moving average now at 2.23. The current market cap is £8.10m at the time of this report. All share prices mentioned for this stock are traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Rainbow Rare Earths Ltd being recorded at Thursday, April 30, 2020 at 8:53:16 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 2.13 GBX.

The trading price for Reckitt Benckiser Group found using EPIC: LON:RB has stepped up 4.31% or 276 points during today’s session so far. Market buyers seem confident throughout the session. The periods high has already touched 6744 and a low of 6574. The total volume of shares exchanged so far has reached 854,051 whilst the average number of shares exchanged is 2,406,098. The 52 week high is 6744 amounting to 342 points different to the previous business close and a 52 week low sitting at 5130 which is a difference of 1272 points. Reckitt Benckiser Group now has a 20 moving average of 6421.78 with a 50 day simple moving average now at 6191.38. The market cap now stands at £47,422.72m at the time of this report. The share price is in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Reckitt Benckiser Group being recorded at Thursday, April 30, 2020 at 11:49:23 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 6678 GBX.

The stock price for Royal Mail EPIC code: LON:RMG has stepped up 1.44% or 2.45 points in today’s trading session so far. Buyers have remained optimistic during the session. The periods high has reached 173.85 while the low for the session was 167.15. The number of shares traded by this point in time totalled 2,692,883 while the average shares exchanged is 8,610,818. The 52 week high for the share price is 258.6 equating to 88.75 points difference from the previous close and the 52 week low at 118.86 making a difference of 50.99 points. Royal Mail now has a 20 moving average of 144.86 and now the 50 day simple moving average now of 156.42. The current market capitalisation is £1,723.00m at the time of this report. The share price is in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Royal Mail being recorded at Thursday, April 30, 2020 at 11:49:25 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 172.3 GBX.

