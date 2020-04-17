Market Risers: Legal & General Group, Marshall Motor Holdings, Metal Tiger, Northbridge Industrial Services

Stock in Legal & General Group found using EPIC: LON:LGEN has risen 6.04% or 11.75 points during the course of today’s session so far. Market buyers have remained optimistic during the trading session. The high for the period has reached 207.6 and hitting a low of 199.2. The amount of shares exchanged has so far reached 9,414,143 with the daily average at 38,409,712. The 52 week high for the share price is 324.7 around 130.25 points in difference to the previous days close of business and a 52 week low sitting at 138 which is a variance of 56.45 points. Legal & General Group now has a 20 moving average of 195.95 and now a 50 day moving average of 241.46. The current market cap is £12,302.46m at the time of this report. Share price is traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Legal & General Group being recorded at Friday, April 17, 2020 at 11:18:41 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 206.2 GBX.

The stock price for Marshall Motor Holdings ticker code: LON:MMH has stepped up 10.73% or 9.5 points in today’s trading session so far. Buyers have remained optimistic while the stock has been in play. The periods high has already touched 105 and hitting a low of 95. The volume total for shares traded up to this point was 7,905 with the average number of shares traded daily being 27,603. The 52 week high is 171 amounting to 82.5 points different to the previous business close and a 52 week low sitting at 80 a difference of some 8.5 points. Marshall Motor Holdings has a 20 SMA of 92.34 and now a 50 day moving average now at 129.07. The current market cap is £76.67m at the time of this report. All share prices mentioned for this stock are traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Marshall Motor Holdings being recorded at Friday, April 17, 2020 at 10:19:15 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 98 GBX.

The trading price for Metal Tiger found using EPIC: LON:MTR has stepped up 6.25% or 0.07 points during today’s session so far. Market buyers seem confident during this period. Range high for the period so far is 1.29 and hitting a low of 1.15. The total volume traded so far comes to 925,259 with the daily average number around 4,956,841. The 52 week high is 1.8 which comes in at 0.6 points different to the previous business close and a 52 week low sitting at 0.7 a difference of some 0.5 points. Metal Tiger has a 20 SMA of 1.14 and now a 50 day moving average now of 1.35. This puts the market capitalisation now at £19.41m at the time of this report. All share prices mentioned for this stock are traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Metal Tiger being recorded at Friday, April 17, 2020 at 10:42:58 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 1.27 GBX.

Shares of Northbridge Industrial Services EPIC code: LON:NBI has stepped up 5.38% or 5 points in today’s trading session so far. Traders seem confident throughout the session. Range high for the period so far is 98 dipping to 98. The total volume of shares exchanged so far has reached with the average number of shares traded daily being 16,119. A 52 week high for the stock is 185 some 92 points in difference on the previous days close and a 52 week low being 62.16 is a variance of 30.84 points. Northbridge Industrial Services now has a 20 simple moving average of 80.48 and the 50 day moving average now of 110.81. Market capitalisation for the company is £27.34m at the time of this report. The currency for this stock is GBX. Market cap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Northbridge Industrial Services being recorded at Friday, April 17, 2020 at 11:10:03 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 98 GBX.

