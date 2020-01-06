Market Risers: Fresnillo, Powerhouse Energy Group, Royal Dutch Shell

Shares in Fresnillo with ticker code: LON:FRES has stepped up 1.18% or 7.8 points during today’s session so far. Buyers have remained positive throughout the trading session. Range high for the period has seen 678.6 while the low for the session was 661.4. Volume total for shares traded during this period was 574,901 with the average number of shares traded daily being 3,331,194. The stock 52 week high is 1028 around 367 points in difference to the previous days close of business and a 52 week low sitting at 536.8 making a difference of 124.2 points. Fresnillo has a 20 SMA of 607.02 and now its 50 day moving average now of 631.49. The market capitalisation is now £4,928.34m at the time of this report. The share price is in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Fresnillo being recorded at Monday, January 6, 2020 at 12:14:07 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 668.8 GBX.

Shares in Powerhouse Energy Group with EPIC code: LON:PHE has stepped up 10.68% or 0.06 points throughout today’s trading session so far. Traders have so far held a positive outlook during the trading session. The periods high figure was 0.6 dropping as low as 0.52. The total volume traded so far comes to 19,460,679 with the daily average number around 16,123,775. The stock 52 week high is 0.65 about 0.13 points difference from the previous close and the 52 week low at 0.26 making a difference of 0.26 points. Powerhouse Energy Group now has a 20 simple moving average of 0.44 and now a 50 day simple moving average now of 0.4. This puts the market cap at £11.07m at the time of this report. The currency for this stock is GBX. Market cap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Powerhouse Energy Group being recorded at Monday, January 6, 2020 at 11:53:56 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 0.57 GBX.

The stock price for Royal Dutch Shell with ticker code: LON:RDSA has risen 1.04% or 24 points during today’s session so far. Investors seem confident throughout the trading session. Range high for the period so far is 2338.59 while the low for the session was 2316.92. The total volume traded so far comes to 2,188,675 with the average number of shares traded daily being 9,397,328. A 52 week high for the stock is 2811.38 amounting to 512.88 points in difference on the previous days close and a 52 week low being 2143 a difference of some 155.5 points. Royal Dutch Shell now has a 20 SMA of 2240.6 with a 50 day simple moving average now of 2274.61. Market capitalisation for the company is £215,680.67m at the time of this report. The stock is traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Royal Dutch Shell being recorded at Monday, January 6, 2020 at 12:14:12 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 2322.5 GBX.