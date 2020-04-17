Market Risers: Falanx Group Ltd, Glencore, GSTechnologies, Gresham House Strategic

Stock in Falanx Group Ltd ticker lookup code: LON:FLX has stepped up 4.76% or 0.05 points throughout the session so far. Investors have so far held a positive outlook during this period. The period high has peaked at 1.1 dropping as low as 1.1. The total volume of shares exchanged so far has reached while the daily average number of shares exchanged is 1,376,578. The stock 52 week high is 3 around 1.95 points different to the previous business close and a 52 week low sitting at 0.51 which is a variance of 0.54 points. Falanx Group Ltd now has a 20 moving average of 0.89 and now its 50 day SMA of 1.06. This puts the market capitalisation now at £4.40m at the time of this report. The currency for this stock is Great British pence.Market cap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Falanx Group Ltd being recorded at Friday, April 17, 2020 at 10:28:34 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 1.1 GBX.

The stock price for Glencore EPIC code: LON:GLEN has stepped up 9.5% or 12.5 points during today’s session so far. Investors have remained optimistic during the trading session. The periods high has already touched 145.76 while the low for the session was 136.62. The number of shares traded by this point in time totalled 17,552,321 whilst the daily average number of shares exchanged is just 63,288,191. A 52 week high for the stock is 340.15 some 208.51 points in difference on the previous days close and a 52 week low being 109.76 is a variance of 21.88 points. Glencore now has a 20 SMA at 139.75 and now the 50 day simple moving average now at 176.27. This puts the market capitalisation now at £19,187.01m at the time of this report. The currency for this stock is Great British pence.Market cap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Glencore being recorded at Friday, April 17, 2020 at 11:19:07 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 144.14 GBX.

Shares in GSTechnologies Ltd with ticker code: LON:GST has risen 4% or 0.01 points during today’s session so far. Investors have stayed positive while the stock has been in play. The period high has peaked at 0.16 while the low for the session was 0.16. The amount of shares exchanged has so far reached 210,000 while the average shares exchanged is 487,398. A 52 week high for the stock is 0.62 amounting to 0.47 points in difference on the previous days close and a 52 week low being 0.09 which is a difference of 0.06 points. GSTechnologies Ltd now has a 20 SMA of 0.16 and also a 50 day moving average now at 0.16. The market capitalisation currently stands at £1.55m at the time of this report. The share price is in Great British pence. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for GSTechnologies Ltd being recorded at Friday, April 17, 2020 at 9:39:06 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 0.16 GBX.

Shares in Gresham House Strategic company symbol: LON:GHS has risen 8.89% or 89.78 points during the course of today’s session so far. Investors have stayed positive during this period. The periods high has reached 1200 while the low for the session was 1020. Volume total for shares traded during this period was 4,456 whilst the daily average number of shares exchanged is just 4,534. A 52 week high for the stock is 1355 some 345 points difference from the previous days close and putting the 52 week low at 830 which is a difference of 180 points. Gresham House Strategic now has a 20 SMA at 909.05 and now its 50 day moving average of 1099.7. The market cap now stands at £38.28m at the time of this report. All share prices mentioned for this stock are traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Gresham House Strategic being recorded at Friday, April 17, 2020 at 10:56:57 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 1099.78 GBX.

