Market Risers: Falanx Group Ltd, Ferguson, Frenkel Topping Group, Fresnillo

The share price for Falanx Group Ltd ticker code: LON:FLX has climbed 11.54% or 0.15 points during today’s session so far. Traders have so far held a positive outlook during the session. The periods high has already touched 1.45 meanwhile the session low reached 1.36. The total volume of shares exchanged through this period comes to 125,443 while the average shares exchanged is 1,375,125. A 52 week share price high is 2.68 about 1.38 points difference from the previous close and the 52 week low at 0.51 which is a variance of 0.79 points. Falanx Group Ltd now has a 20 SMA at 1.14 and also a 50 day moving average now at 1.07. The market cap now stands at £5.81m at the time of this report. All share prices mentioned for this stock are traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Falanx Group Ltd being recorded at Thursday, April 30, 2020 at 11:49:31 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 1.45 GBX.

Shares of Ferguson with ticker code: LON:FERG has climbed 1.31% or 78 points throughout the session so far. Traders seem confident during this period. The periods high has reached 6126 and a low of 5986. The total volume of shares traded by this point was 189,208 with the daily average number around 863,703. A 52 week share price high is 7696 which comes in at 1758 points difference from the previous close and the 52 week low at 3700 is a variance of 2238 points. Ferguson has a 20 SMA of 5293.61 with a 50 day SMA of 5821.46. The market cap now stands at £13,518.98m at the time of this report. All share prices mentioned for this stock are traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Ferguson being recorded at Thursday, April 30, 2020 at 11:49:42 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 6016 GBX.

The stock price for Frenkel Topping Group company symbol: LON:FEN has risen 4.11% or 1.5 points in today’s trading session so far. Market buyers have stayed positive during this period. The period high has peaked at 38 and hitting a low of 38. The volume total for shares traded up to this point was 10 while the daily average number of shares exchanged is 33,123. The 52 week high for the share price is 57 about 20.5 points difference from the previous close and the 52 week low at 20 which is a variance of 16.5 points. Frenkel Topping Group has a 20 day moving average of 32.56 and a 50 day moving average at 32.39. The market cap now stands at £28.71m at the time of this report. The share price is in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Frenkel Topping Group being recorded at Thursday, April 30, 2020 at 8:10:07 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 38 GBX.

Stock in Fresnillo with ticker code: LON:FRES has moved up 1.42% or 10.2 points throughout the session so far. Market buyers have stayed positive during the trading session. The period high was 739.6 dipping to 712.6. The amount of shares exchanged has so far reached 603,725 whilst the daily average number of shares exchanged is just 2,706,617. A 52 week high for the stock is 921.2 which comes in at 201.8 points different to the previous business close and a 52 week low sitting at 456.51 a difference of some 262.89 points. Fresnillo now has a 20 SMA of 729.15 and the 50 day moving average at 698.38. The market capitalisation currently stands at £5,376.37m at the time of this report. The share price is in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Fresnillo being recorded at Thursday, April 30, 2020 at 11:49:28 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 729.6 GBX.

