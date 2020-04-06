Market Risers: easyJet, Falanx Group Ltd, G4S PLC, Gattaca

Shares in easyJet ticker lookup code: LON:EZJ has climbed 9.43% or 44.79 points throughout today’s trading session so far. Buyers have remained optimistic during this period. The periods high has reached 529 dipping to 491.9. The total volume traded so far comes to 2,367,958 whilst the average number of shares exchanged is 5,549,963. A 52 week share price high is 1570 which is 1095 points in difference on the previous days close and a 52 week low being 410 which is a difference of 65 points. easyJet has a 20 SMA of 705.5 and a 50 day MA at 1115.57. Market capitalisation for the company is £2,064.64m at the time of this report. All share prices mentioned for this stock are traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for easyJet being recorded at Monday, April 6, 2020 at 12:05:42 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 519.79 GBX.

Shares of Falanx Group Ltd company symbol: LON:FLX has increased 9.2% or 0.07 points throughout the session so far. Buyers are a positive bunch during the trading session. The periods high has already touched 0.82 meanwhile the session low reached 0.76. Volume total for shares traded at this point reached 662,912 whilst the daily average number of shares exchanged is just 1,604,368. The 52 week high is 3 some 2.25 points in difference to the previous days close of business and a 52 week low sitting at 0.51 is a variance of 0.24 points. Falanx Group Ltd now has a 20 simple moving average of 0.87 and the 50 day simple moving average now at 1.12. The current market cap is £3.28m at the time of this report. The currency for this stock is GBX. Market cap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Falanx Group Ltd being recorded at Monday, April 6, 2020 at 9:58:55 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 0.82 GBX.

The stock price for G4S company symbol: LON:GFS has gained 20.71% or 14.48 points during the course of today’s session so far. Buyers are a positive bunch during this period. The periods high has reached 89.64 while the low for the session was 82. The number of shares traded by this point in time totalled 5,733,284 with the average number of shares traded daily being 12,780,628. The 52 week high for the shares is 241.8 which is 171.88 points in difference to the previous days close of business and a 52 week low sitting at 69.92 a difference of some 0 points. G4S now has a 20 simple moving average of 103.65 with a 50 day MA at 157.67. The market cap now stands at £1,309.55m at the time of this report. The currency for this stock is GBX. Market cap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for G4S being recorded at Monday, April 6, 2020 at 12:05:21 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 84.4 GBX.

The trading price for Gattaca ticker code: LON:GATC has increased 21.11% or 6.1 points during the course of today’s session so far. Buyers have stayed positive during the trading session. The periods high has reached 35 and a low of 29.76. The number of shares traded by this point in time totalled 85,042 while the daily average number of shares exchanged is 40,729. The 52 week high is 173 some 144.1 points in difference to the previous days close of business and a 52 week low sitting at 29.4 which is a variance of 0.5 points. Gattaca now has a 20 SMA of 52.48 and also a 50 day simple moving average now at 72.19. This puts the market cap at £11.30m at the time of this report. The currency for this stock is Great British pence.Market cap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Gattaca being recorded at Monday, April 6, 2020 at 11:34:45 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 35 GBX.

