Market Risers: Capital Drilling Ltd, Carnival, easyJet, EVRAZ

Shares in Capital Drilling Ltd with company EPIC: LON:CAPD has stepped up 4.75% or 2.4 points throughout today’s trading session so far. Traders have remained optimistic during the session. The periods high has already touched 52.9 and a low of 52.8. Volume total for shares traded at this point reached 61,985 with the average number of shares traded daily being 163,002. A 52 week share price high is 75 some 24.5 points difference from the previous days close and putting the 52 week low at 26 a difference of some 24.5 points. Capital Drilling Ltd has a 20 SMA of 46.75 and now its 50 day moving average of 48.84. This puts the market capitalisation now at £72.46m at the time of this report. All share prices mentioned for this stock are traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Capital Drilling Ltd being recorded at Friday, April 17, 2020 at 10:53:11 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 52.9 GBX.

Shares of Carnival company symbol: LON:CCL has climbed 10.9% or 93.8 points throughout the session so far. Investors have stayed positive while the stock has been in play. The high for the period has reached 957.4 meanwhile the session low reached 905.4. The number of shares traded by this point in time totalled 870,525 while the average shares exchanged is 4,337,625. A 52 week share price high is 4175 amounting to 3314.2 points difference from the previous close and the 52 week low at 581 a difference of some 279.8 points. Carnival now has a 20 SMA at 988.8 and now its 50 day moving average of 1890.53. This puts the market cap at £7,713.02m at the time of this report. The stock is traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Carnival being recorded at Friday, April 17, 2020 at 11:19:00 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 954.6 GBX.

Shares of easyJet ticker code: LON:EZJ has risen 6.66% or 39.19 points throughout today’s trading session so far. Market buyers have remained optimistic during the trading session. The periods high has reached 641.8 while the low for the session was 612.21. The total volume of shares exchanged so far has reached 1,661,854 with the average number of shares traded daily being 5,567,692. The 52 week high price for the shares is 1570 around 981.6 points difference from the previous days close and the 52 week low at 410 a difference of some 178.4 points. easyJet has a 20 SMA of 635.63 with a 50 day moving average now at 984.03. This puts the market cap at £2,492.86m at the time of this report. The share price is in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for easyJet being recorded at Friday, April 17, 2020 at 11:19:09 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 627.6 GBX.

Stock in EVRAZ ticker code: LON:EVR has climbed 6.82% or 17.1 points in today’s trading session so far. Market buyers seem confident during this period. The high for the period has reached 268.14 and hitting a low of 256.4. The amount of shares exchanged has so far reached 1,284,891 while the daily average number of shares exchanged is 5,677,265. The 52 week high for the shares is 710.2 around 459.6 points difference from the previous days close and putting the 52 week low at 200.6 making a difference of 50 points. EVRAZ now has a 20 SMA at 252.12 and also a 50 day moving average at 304.72. The current market cap is £3,886.76m at the time of this report. Share price is traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for EVRAZ being recorded at Friday, April 17, 2020 at 11:17:46 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 267.7 GBX.

