Market Risers: Associated British Foods, Avacta Group, Barratt Developments, Burberry Group

Shares in Associated British Foods EPIC code: LON:ABF has risen 4.27% or 72.5 points throughout the session so far. Market buyers have remained optimistic throughout the trading session. Range high for the period so far is 1773 dropping as low as 1698.3. Volume total for shares traded during this period was 738,134 while the daily average number of shares exchanged is 1,452,482. The stock 52 week high is 2730 amounting to 1034 points different to the previous business close and a 52 week low sitting at 1554 is a variance of 142 points. Associated British Foods has a 20 day moving average of 1933.86 and also a 50 day moving average now at 1961.36. The market capitalisation is now £14,000.76m at the time of this report. Share price is traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Associated British Foods being recorded at Thursday, May 7, 2020 at 12:42:00 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 1768.5 GBX.

Shares of Avacta Group with ticker code: LON:AVCT has moved up 5.51% or 5.9 points during the course of today’s session so far. Investors seem confident during the session. The periods high has already touched 116.56 dipping to 108. Volume total for shares traded at this point reached 2,833,300 whilst the average number of shares exchanged is 11,096,526. The 52 week high for the share price is 122 equating to 15 points difference from the previous close and the 52 week low at 13 which is a variance of 94 points. Avacta Group has a 20 day moving average of 91.03 and the 50 day moving average now at 48.43. This puts the market capitalisation now at £234.81m at the time of this report. The stock is traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Avacta Group being recorded at Thursday, May 7, 2020 at 12:40:45 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 112.9 GBX.

Stock in Barratt Developments with EPIC code: LON:BDEV has risen 3.69% or 19.07 points in today’s trading session so far. Market buyers have so far held a positive outlook during the session. The high for the period has peaked at 539.01 and hitting a low of 513.2. The total volume traded so far comes to 1,252,510 with the daily average at 7,711,192. A 52 week high for the stock is 889.2 amounting to 372 points difference from the previous close and the 52 week low at 349.4 which is a variance of 167.8 points. Barratt Developments has a 20 SMA of 519.85 and now a 50 day moving average now of 545.38. The market capitalisation currently stands at £5,468.23m at the time of this report. The stock is traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Barratt Developments being recorded at Thursday, May 7, 2020 at 12:42:01 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 536.27 GBX.

Stock in Burberry Group with company EPIC: LON:BRBY has stepped up 4.08% or 54.5 points during today’s session so far. Traders have so far held a positive outlook throughout the trading session. The period high was 1393 dipping to 1345. Volume total for shares traded at this point reached 313,779 while the average shares exchanged is 1,949,726. The stock 52 week high is 2362 amounting to 1027 points in difference to the previous days close of business and a 52 week low sitting at 1017 which is a variance of 318 points. Burberry Group now has a 20 SMA of 1420.86 and a 50 day SMA of 1431.32. The current market capitalisation is £5,623.39m at the time of this report. The currency for this stock is GBX. Market cap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Burberry Group being recorded at Thursday, May 7, 2020 at 12:41:34 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 1389.5 GBX.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn