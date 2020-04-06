Market Risers: Ashtead Group PLC, Avacta Group, Barratt Developments, Berkeley Group Holdings

The trading price for Ashtead Group with company EPIC: LON:AHT has moved up 7.57% or 121.5 points in today’s trading session so far. Investors have remained optimistic throughout the trading session. The high for the period has reached 1750 meanwhile the session low reached 1632.5. The total volume of shares exchanged through this period comes to 484,198 while the average shares exchanged is 3,230,423. The 52 week high is 2797 some 1191.5 points difference from the previous close and the 52 week low at 1010 which is a variance of 595.5 points. Ashtead Group now has a 20 SMA of 1766.66 with a 50 day SMA of 2266.63. Market capitalisation is now £7,759.58m at the time of this report. All share prices mentioned for this stock are traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Ashtead Group being recorded at Monday, April 6, 2020 at 12:05:43 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 1727 GBX.

Shares of Avacta Group found using EPIC: LON:AVCT has climbed 11.22% or 2.3 points during today’s session so far. Market buyers have remained positive throughout the trading session. Range high for the period so far is 23 meanwhile the session low reached 19. Volume total for shares traded at this point reached 33,743,346 with the daily average number around 1,762,375. A 52 week high for the stock is 38.4 some 17.9 points different to the previous business close and a 52 week low sitting at 13 which is a variance of 7.5 points. Avacta Group now has a 20 moving average of 20.71 and also a 50 day moving average of 24.55. The current market cap is £40.14m at the time of this report. The stock is traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Avacta Group being recorded at Monday, April 6, 2020 at 12:05:32 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 22.8 GBX.

Shares in Barratt Developments EPIC code: LON:BDEV has moved up 12.7% or 48.8 points throughout today’s trading session so far. Traders have so far held a positive outlook during the session. Range high for the period so far is 434 meanwhile the session low reached 397.9. The volume total for shares traded up to this point was 2,081,395 with the average number of shares traded daily being 8,931,784. The 52 week high price for the shares is 889.2 equating to 504.9 points different to the previous business close and a 52 week low sitting at 349.4 which is a difference of 34.9 points. Barratt Developments has a 20 day moving average of 497.8 and the 50 day MA at 700.87. The current market capitalisation is £4,410.22m at the time of this report. The share price is in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Barratt Developments being recorded at Monday, April 6, 2020 at 12:04:45 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 433.1 GBX.

The stock price for Berkeley Group Holdings found using EPIC: LON:BKG has moved up 6.53% or 221 points throughout the session so far. Buyers have remained optimistic during this period. The periods high has reached 3624.92 meanwhile the session low reached 3400. The total volume traded so far comes to 141,326 with the daily average number around 1,018,226. A 52 week share price high is 5562 about 2176 points in difference to the previous days close of business and a 52 week low sitting at 3041 a difference of some 345 points. Berkeley Group Holdings has a 20 SMA of 3739.66 and now its 50 day SMA of 4642.48. The current market cap is £4,532.99m at the time of this report. The currency for this stock is Great British pence.Market cap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Berkeley Group Holdings being recorded at Monday, April 6, 2020 at 12:05:02 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 3607 GBX.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn