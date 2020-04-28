Market Risers: Anglo American, Ashtead Group, Avacta Group, Aviva

The trading price for Anglo American EPIC code: LON:AAL has climbed 4.29% or 59.4 points in today’s trading session so far. Traders have remained optimistic during the trading session. Range high for the period has seen 1449.7 while the low for the session was 1384.8. Volume total for shares traded at this point reached 851,772 whilst the daily average number of shares exchanged is just 6,377,585. The 52 week high for the share price is 2294 some 908.6 points in difference to the previous days close of business and a 52 week low sitting at 1018.2 is a variance of 367.2 points. Anglo American has a 20 SMA of 1408.39 and now the 50 day MA at 1563.72. The market capitalisation is now £19,602.22m at the time of this report. The currency for this stock is GBX. Market cap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Anglo American being recorded at Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at 12:43:09 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 1444.8 GBX.

Shares of Ashtead Group with ticker code: LON:AHT has stepped up 4.48% or 89 points during today’s session so far. Traders have remained optimistic during the session. The periods high figure was 2078.83 dropping as low as 1986. Volume total for shares traded during this period was 413,926 with the daily average at 2,911,171. The 52 week high for the share price is 2797 around 812 points in difference to the previous days close of business and a 52 week low sitting at 1010 which is a difference of 975 points. Ashtead Group has a 20 SMA of 1843.65 and now a 50 day simple moving average now at 2032.91. Market capitalisation is now £9,323.18m at the time of this report. The stock is traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Ashtead Group being recorded at Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at 12:43:40 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 2074 GBX.

Shares in Avacta Group EPIC code: LON:AVCT has risen 5.28% or 5.28 points throughout the session so far. Investors are a positive bunch throughout the session. The high for the period has reached 107.98 and a low of 97. The number of shares traded by this point in time totalled 4,108,987 with the daily average traded share volume around 9,083,479. The 52 week high is 107.98 equating to 7.98 points difference from the previous close and the 52 week low at 13 is a variance of 87 points. Avacta Group has a 20 SMA of 56.33 and now its 50 day moving average at 35.92. The current market cap is £218.96m at the time of this report. The share price is in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Avacta Group being recorded at Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at 12:43:38 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 105.28 GBX.

The stock price for Aviva with company EPIC: LON:AV has climbed 4.31% or 10.3 points during today’s session so far. Buyers have remained optimistic during the session. The periods high figure was 249.9 meanwhile the session low reached 240.1. The number of shares traded by this point in time totalled 7,189,805 with the daily average number around 24,448,238. The 52 week high for the shares is 439.4 around 200.6 points different to the previous business close and a 52 week low sitting at 205.7 which is a variance of 33.1 points. Aviva now has a 20 SMA at 254.75 and the 50 day moving average now at 299.93. Market capitalisation is now £9,770.76m at the time of this report. The stock is traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Aviva being recorded at Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at 12:43:33 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 249.1 GBX.

