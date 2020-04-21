Market Risers: Admiral Group, Capital Drilling Ltd, Croda International

Shares of Admiral Group with ticker code: LON:ADM has risen 3.21% or 70.5 points during the course of today’s session so far. Market buyers have remained optimistic during this period. Range high for the period has seen 2280 dropping as low as 2178.2. The total volume of shares exchanged through this period comes to 130,065 with the average number of shares traded daily being 1,239,541. A 52 week high for the stock is 2402 which is 207 points different to the previous business close and a 52 week low sitting at 1858.5 is a variance of 336.5 points. Admiral Group now has a 20 moving average of 2245.37 with a 50 day SMA of 2238.38. This puts the market cap at £6,671.72m at the time of this report. Share price is traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Admiral Group being recorded at Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at 12:13:57 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 2265.5 GBX.

Shares of Capital Drilling Ltd company symbol: LON:CAPD has moved up 4.36% or 2.2 points during the course of today’s session so far. Buyers have remained optimistic during this period. Range high for the period has seen 52.7 and hitting a low of 50.66. The total volume traded so far comes to 31,155 with the average number of shares traded daily being 168,620. The 52 week high for the share price is 75 some 24.5 points different to the previous business close and a 52 week low sitting at 26 which is a variance of 24.5 points. Capital Drilling Ltd has a 20 day moving average of 48.5 and also a 50 day moving average at 48.74. Market capitalisation for the company is £72.19m at the time of this report. Share price is traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Capital Drilling Ltd being recorded at Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at 11:32:59 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 52.7 GBX.

The share price for Croda International EPIC code: LON:CRDA has increased 1.98% or 92 points throughout the session so far. Buyers are a positive bunch throughout the trading session. Range high for the period so far is 4775 dropping as low as 4629. Volume total for shares traded during this period was 220,851 whilst the average number of shares exchanged is 695,221. A 52 week high for the stock is 5415 about 760 points difference from the previous days close and putting the 52 week low at 3814 which is a variance of 841 points. Croda International has a 20 day moving average of 4395.81 and a 50 day simple moving average now at 4614.43. Market capitalisation is now £6,109.32m at the time of this report. The share price is in Great British pence. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Croda International being recorded at Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at 12:13:35 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 4747 GBX.

