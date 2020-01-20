Market Fallers: International Consolidated Airlines Group, Mediclinic International, NMC Health

Shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA ticker lookup code: LON:IAG has moved down -1.7% or -11.4 points in today’s trading session so far. Market sellers have not remained optimistic while the stock has been in play. The periods high has reached 670 meanwhile the session low reached 659.2. The total volume of shares exchanged through this period comes to 1,296,330 with the daily average number around 10,696,492. The 52 week high price for the shares is 684 which is 13 points in difference to the previous days close of business and a 52 week low sitting at 411.5 a difference of some 259.5 points. International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA now has a 20 simple moving average of 640.61 and a 50 day simple moving average now of 597.09. The current market cap is £13,098.96m at the time of this report. Share price is traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA being recorded at Monday, January 20, 2020 at 11:39:56 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 659.6 GBX.

Shares in Mediclinic International company symbol: LON:MDC has moved down -1.49% or -6.1 points throughout the session so far. Market sellers were far from a positive bunch throughout the trading session. The period high was 413.9 and hitting a low of 402.8. The number of shares traded by this point in time totalled 103,264 whilst the daily average number of shares exchanged is just 1,124,056. The 52 week high price for the shares is 419.4 which is 9.4 points different to the previous business close and a 52 week low sitting at 288.3 which is a difference of 121.7 points. Mediclinic International now has a 20 SMA of 411.4 and the 50 day moving average of 402.95. This puts the market cap at £2,977.73m at the time of this report. The currency for this stock is Great British pence.Market cap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Mediclinic International being recorded at Monday, January 20, 2020 at 11:39:09 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 403.9 GBX.

The stock price for NMC Health with company EPIC: LON:NMC has dropped -4.01% or -62.5 points in today’s trading session so far. Traders have not remained optimistic throughout the session. The periods high figure was 1589 dropping as low as 1479.5. The amount of shares exchanged has so far reached 536,397 whilst the average number of shares exchanged is 2,613,088. A 52 week high for the stock is 3059 some 1501.5 points difference from the previous close and the 52 week low at 1192 is a variance of 365.5 points. NMC Health has a 20 day moving average of 1612.99 and now the 50 day MA at 2153.35. The market cap now stands at £3,120.12m at the time of this report. The share price is in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for NMC Health being recorded at Monday, January 20, 2020 at 11:40:07 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 1495 GBX.