Market Fallers: Halma, Hargreaves Lansdown, Relx, Rentokil Initial

The share price for Halma company symbol: LON:HLMA has decreased -2.04% or -46 points during today’s session so far. Market sellers aired on the negative side throughout the trading session. The high for the period has peaked at 2243 dipping to 2209. Volume total for shares traded during this period was 110,465 while the average shares exchanged is 553,554. The 52 week high price for the shares is 2377 amounting to 118 points in difference on the previous days close and a 52 week low being 1660 which is a variance of 599 points. Halma now has a 20 moving average of 2280.97 and now the 50 day simple moving average now of 2272.11. This puts the market capitalisation now at £8,401.55m at the time of this report. The stock is traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Halma being recorded at Thursday, September 24, 2020 at 11:34:37 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 2213 GBX.

Stock in Hargreaves Lansdown with company EPIC: LON:HL has slid -1.87% or -29.7 points throughout today’s trading session so far. Investors aired on the negative side throughout the trading session. The periods high has already touched 1560.5 dropping as low as 1540. The total volume of shares exchanged so far has reached 127,772 while the daily average number of shares exchanged is 714,920. A 52 week share price high is 2186 about 597.3 points difference from the previous close and the 52 week low at 1147 a difference of some 441.7 points. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 20 SMA of 1646.04 and the 50 day simple moving average now of 1718.33. This puts the market capitalisation now at £7,394.63m at the time of this report. The share price is in Great British pence. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Hargreaves Lansdown being recorded at Thursday, September 24, 2020 at 11:34:39 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 1559 GBX.

The trading price for Relx found using EPIC: LON:REL has slid -1.78% or -31 points throughout today’s trading session so far. Investors have so far given a mostly negative outlook during this period. The periods high has already touched 1734 meanwhile the session low reached 1713. The total volume of shares exchanged so far has reached 610,119 while the daily average number of shares exchanged is 2,854,901. The 52 week high price for the shares is 2109 amounting to 363 points different to the previous business close and a 52 week low sitting at 1393.5 a difference of some 352.5 points. Relx now has a 20 simple moving average of 1770.74 and now the 50 day moving average of 1748.29. The market capitalisation currently stands at £33,131.31m at the time of this report. The share price is in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Relx being recorded at Thursday, September 24, 2020 at 11:34:42 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 1715 GBX.

The stock price for Rentokil Initial with EPIC code: LON:RTO has dropped -1.83% or -10 points during today’s session so far. Market sellers have so far given a mostly negative outlook during this period. The periods high has reached 542.2 and a low of 535. Volume total for shares traded at this point reached 307,454 whilst the average number of shares exchanged is 2,691,028. The 52 week high is 578 which is 32 points difference from the previous days close and putting the 52 week low at 289.2 which is a variance of 256.8 points. Rentokil Initial has a 20 SMA of 546.34 and now a 50 day moving average now of 547.4. The market cap now stands at £9,939.22m at the time of this report. All share prices mentioned for this stock are traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Rentokil Initial being recorded at Thursday, September 24, 2020 at 11:34:17 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 536 GBX.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn