Market Fallers: Fresnillo, Kingfisher, Marks and Spencer Group

The share price for Fresnillo ticker lookup code: LON:FRES has decreased -3.29% or -21.1 points during today’s session so far. Investors have not remained optimistic throughout the trading session. The periods high figure was 639.8 and a low of 616.79. The total volume of shares exchanged so far has reached 500,261 with the daily average traded share volume around 3,190,335. The stock 52 week high is 1028 amounting to 386 points different to the previous business close and a 52 week low sitting at 536.8 which is a difference of 105.2 points. Fresnillo now has a 20 moving average of 624.67 with a 50 day moving average at 630.4. The current market capitalisation is £4,575.39m at the time of this report. The currency for this stock is GBX. Market cap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Fresnillo being recorded at Thursday, January 9, 2020 at 11:59:58 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 620.9 GBX.

The share price for Kingfisher with ticker code: LON:KGF has slid -2.32% or -5.2 points throughout today’s trading session so far. Investors have so far given a mostly negative outlook while the stock has been in play. The period high was 226.3 and a low of 215.9. The total volume traded so far comes to 2,338,016 with the daily average at 6,792,281. A 52 week high for the stock is 268.2 amounting to 44.2 points in difference on the previous days close and a 52 week low being 185.9 which is a variance of 38.1 points. Kingfisher now has a 20 SMA of 223.05 and also a 50 day moving average now of 216.32. The market cap now stands at £4,616.96m at the time of this report. Share price is traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Kingfisher being recorded at Thursday, January 9, 2020 at 11:59:59 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 218.8 GBX.

Stock in Marks and Spencer Group with EPIC code: LON:MKS has slid -9.45% or -20.65 points in today’s trading session so far. Traders did not seem confident throughout the trading session. The periods high figure was 209.53 while the low for the session was 193.3. The total volume traded so far comes to 13,844,954 while the daily average number of shares exchanged is 10,587,348. A 52 week share price high is 292.86 which comes in at 74.26 points in difference to the previous days close of business and a 52 week low sitting at 161.35 a difference of some 57.25 points. Marks and Spencer Group now has a 20 simple moving average of 220.86 and now a 50 day moving average of 203.53. The current market capitalisation is £3,863.07m at the time of this report. The currency for this stock is GBX. Market cap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Marks and Spencer Group being recorded at Thursday, January 9, 2020 at 11:59:59 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 197.95 GBX.