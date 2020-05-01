Market Fallers: Anglo American, Antofagasta, Associated British Foods, BP

Shares of Anglo American with EPIC code: LON:AAL has moved down -3.11% or -44 points during today’s session so far. Investors were not positive during this period. The periods high figure was 1377.1 meanwhile the session low reached 1333.53. The total volume of shares exchanged so far has reached 403,032 with the daily average number around 5,874,650. The 52 week high for the shares is 2294 which comes in at 878.8 points different to the previous business close and a 52 week low sitting at 1018.2 making a difference of 397 points. Anglo American has a 20 day moving average of 1429.67 and now a 50 day moving average at 1526.14. The current market capitalisation is £18,625.72m at the time of this report. All share prices mentioned for this stock are traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Anglo American being recorded at Friday, May 1, 2020 at 11:24:05 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 1371.2 GBX.

Shares of Antofagasta company symbol: LON:ANTO has stepped down -3.47% or -28.2 points during the course of today’s session so far. Market sellers aired on the negative side while the stock has been in play. The periods high has reached 797 meanwhile the session low reached 774.2. The number of shares traded by this point in time totalled 216,186 with the daily average at 2,903,060. The stock 52 week high is 993.8 some 180.8 points difference from the previous days close and the 52 week low at 575 is a variance of 238 points. Antofagasta now has a 20 moving average of 794.32 and now a 50 day simple moving average now of 769.91. Market capitalisation for the company is £7,710.29m at the time of this report. The share price is in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Antofagasta being recorded at Friday, May 1, 2020 at 11:29:27 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 784.8 GBX.

Shares of Associated British Foods ticker code: LON:ABF has declined -3.95% or -74.74 points during today’s session so far. Traders have so far given a mostly negative outlook during this period. Range high for the period has seen 1880.88 and a low of 1816. The total volume of shares traded by this point was 182,555 with the daily average at 1,653,064. The 52 week high is 2730 which is 837.5 points difference from the previous days close and putting the 52 week low at 1554 a difference of some 338.5 points. Associated British Foods has a 20 SMA of 1947.26 with a 50 day moving average now at 2021.12. The market cap now stands at £14,390.74m at the time of this report. Share price is traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Associated British Foods being recorded at Friday, May 1, 2020 at 11:24:12 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 1817.76 GBX.

The trading price for BP ticker code: LON:BP has dropped -4.02% or -12.6 points during today’s session so far. Sellers were far from a positive bunch during the session. The high for the period has peaked at 307.35 and a low of 298.75. The total volume of shares exchanged through this period comes to 11,337,217 whilst the average number of shares exchanged is 84,416,222. The 52 week high for the shares is 565.8 about 252.7 points different to the previous business close and a 52 week low sitting at 222.9 which is a difference of 90.2 points. BP now has a 20 simple moving average of 327.41 and now its 50 day moving average now at 345.41. The market cap now stands at £60,657.52m

