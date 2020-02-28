Man Group appoint Lucinda Bell and Ceci Kurzman as Non-Executive Directors

Man Group plc (LON:EMG) today announces the appointment of Lucinda Bell and Ceci Kurzman as Non-Executive Directors. They will both join the Board with effect from today, 28 February 2020. Lucinda will join the Audit and Risk Committee and will become Chair when Andrew Horton steps down from the Board at the conclusion of the AGM on 1 May 2020, after almost seven years’ service.

The Company also announces the appointment of Anne Wade as a Non-Executive Director with effect from 30 April 2020 and she will join the Remuneration Committee. The appointments are subject to all appropriate approvals.

John Cryan, Chairman of Man Group, said: “I am delighted to welcome our three new board members. They bring diverse and rich experiences of the financial services industry, each having excelled in their own field. I am confident that they will all add significant value to Man Group and provide invaluable guidance to the senior management team.

Previous experience

Lucinda is a qualified UK Chartered Accountant and brings valuable public company experience. Until recently, she was Chief Financial Officer at British Land, one of the largest property development and investment companies in the United Kingdom. Over a career spanning almost three decades, Lucinda was credited with strengthening the balance sheet and reorganising British Land’s finances so as to create a robust platform for its future. Lucinda also played a leading role in British Land’s sustainability and corporate responsibility efforts, attaining the Queen’s Award for Sustainable Development in 2016. Outside her experience at British Land, Lucinda served as an advisory board member to Sir John Kingman’s FRC review and as a member of H.M. Treasury working group where she was responsible for designing its REIT regime. She is a non-executive director of Derwent London plc, Rotork plc and Crest Nicholson Holdings plc. Lucinda Chairs the Audit Committees at Derwent London and Rotork.

Ceci founded Nexus Management Group, a private investment company dedicated to innovative growth-stage businesses in the consumer, media and technology sectors, and is the current Principal. Ceci has also obtained extensive experience in brand development, marketing and strategy throughout her career via positions held at Sony and Arista Records. Ceci currently sits on the Board of Revlon, Inc. and is a member of the Compensation and Audit Committees. She also holds various other positions, bringing a valuable entrepreneurial skillset to the Board, as well as a strong understanding of digital platforms and technology.

Anne has spent most of her career within financial services and brings direct experience of fund management to the Board. During her 17 years at Capital International she held various roles within research and equity investment, with a focus on the infrastructure sector. Anne is currently a Non-Executive Director and Chair of the Remuneration Committee of John Laing Group plc; a Non-Executive Director of Summit Materials Inc; a Trustee of Big Society Capital Ltd; and a Partner in Leaders’ Quest. She also served as a Non-Executive Director on the Board of LafargeHolcim until 2015. Anne will therefore bring extensive experience in investment and asset management, particularly in the areas of social finance and impact investment.

