Lloyds Banking Group Plc reports profits fall of 20%

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) has announced its 2024 results.

“In 2024 we continued to Help Britain Prosper, delivering for our customers, shareholders and wider stakeholders. We successfully completed the first phase of our ambitious and purpose-driven strategy, exceeding our revenue target and transforming our propositions and capabilities as we returned the business to growth. The Group delivered a robust financial performance in 2024. Pleasingly and as expected, income grew in the second half of the year, supported by a rising banking net interest margin and momentum in other income. We also maintained discipline in costs, whilst asset quality remained strong. This performance enabled total shareholder distributions of £3.6 billion. Guided by our purpose, we continue to drive positive change in areas where we can have impact at scale and create value for all of our stakeholders. We are a leading supporter of social housing, with around £20 billion of funding since 2018. We have also exceeded the ambitious sustainable finance goals we set for 2024. Looking forward, we are building momentum as we enhance our franchise and deliver differentiated outcomes for our customers. Our strategy is transforming our capabilities, enabling us to deepen relationships with our customers, grow in high value areas and drive cross-Group collaboration. We are confident of generating more than £1.5 billion of additional income from our strategic initiatives by 2026 as we build towards higher, more sustainable returns.” Charlie Nunn, Group Chief Executive

Delivering on our purpose-driven strategy, confident of delivering 2026 strategic outcomes

• Clear purpose to Help Britain Prosper, built on a consistent vision of being a customer-focused digital leader and integrated financial services provider, able to capitalise on new opportunities at scale

• First phase of strategic transformation successfully completed, delivering growth, building the business and transforming capabilities

• Generated £0.8 billion of additional revenues from strategic initiatives, exceeding our target of c.£0.7 billion, and delivering £1.2 billion of gross cost savings, mitigating inflationary pressures

• Delivered around 80 per cent of 2024 strategic outcomes, a significant proportion materially ahead of targeted outcome

• Transformed engagement through our refreshed Mobile banking app and launched innovative new propositions, such as Your Credit Score and Ready-Made Investments

• Momentum building in second phase of strategy, increasingly confident in medium-term revenue outlook, including delivering more than £1.5 billion of additional revenues from strategic initiatives by 2026

• Continued commitment to generate higher, more sustainable returns and capital generation for shareholders

Robust financial performance1

• Statutory profit after tax of £4.5 billion (2023: £5.5 billion) with net income down 5 per cent on the prior year, operating costs up 3 per cent (including the Bank of England Levy) and higher remediation and impairment charges. Return on tangible equity of 12.3 per cent, 14.0 per cent before the provision charge for motor finance commission arrangements

• Underlying net interest income of £12.8 billion, down 7 per cent reflecting a lower banking net interest margin of 2.95 per cent and broadly stable average interest-earning banking assets of £451.2 billion. Underlying net interest income of £3.3 billion in the fourth quarter, up 1 per cent, with a higher banking net interest margin of 2.97 per cent

• Underlying other income of £5.6 billion, 9 per cent higher than the prior year, driven by strengthening customer and market activity and the benefit of strategic initiatives. Underlying other income in the fourth quarter was stable on the third quarter

• Operating lease depreciation of £1,325 million, up on 2023 as a result of fleet growth, the depreciation of higher value vehicles and declines in used electric car prices; £331 million in the fourth quarter, consistent with expectations

• Continued cost discipline; operating costs of £9.4 billion, up 3 per cent and in line with guidance, with cost efficiencies helping to partially offset inflationary pressures, business growth costs and ongoing strategic investment, alongside c.£0.1 billion relating to the sector-wide change in the charging approach for the Bank of England Levy

• Remediation costs of £899 million in the year (2023: £675 million), including £775 million in the fourth quarter, of which £700 million was in relation to the potential impact of motor finance commission arrangements

• Strong asset quality; underlying impairment charge of £433 million and an asset quality ratio of 10 basis points. Excluding the impact of improvements to the economic outlook, the asset quality ratio was 19 basis points. The portfolio remains well-positioned with improved credit performance in the year

RESULTS FOR THE FULL YEAR (continued)

Continued growth in customer franchise

• Underlying loans and advances to customers increased by £9.4 billion in the year, including £2.1 billion in the fourth quarter, to £459.1 billion. The increase in the year was led by UK mortgages growth of £6.1 billion

• Customer deposits of £482.7 billion increased significantly by £11.3 billion in the year, with growth in Retail deposits of £11.3 billion alongside stable Commercial Banking deposits. Customer deposits growth was particularly strong in the fourth quarter, with an increase of £7.0 billion

Strong capital generation driving increased capital return

• Strong pro forma capital generation1 of 148 basis points. Excluding the provision charge for motor finance commission arrangements, capital generation was 177 basis points. Pro forma CET1 ratio2 of 13.5 per cent, after increased ordinary dividend and announced share buyback

• Risk-weighted assets of £224.6 billion up £5.5 billion in the year, reflecting lending growth, Retail secured CRD IV increases and other movements, partly offset by efficient management of risk-weighted assets

• Tangible net assets per share of 52.4 pence, up by 1.6 pence in the year resulting from attributable profit, partly offset by capital distributions, a lower pension surplus from negative market impacts and other movements

• The Board has recommended a final ordinary dividend of 2.11 pence per share, resulting in a total ordinary dividend for 2024 of 3.17 pence per share, up 15 per cent on prior year and in line with the Group’s progressive and sustainable ordinary dividend policy

• Given the Group’s strong capital position, the Board has also announced its intention to implement an ordinary share buyback programme of up to £1.7 billion

• Total capital returns in respect of 2024 of up to £3.6 billion, are equivalent to c.9 per cent3 of the Group’s market capitalisation value

GROUP CHIEF EXECUTIVE’S STATEMENT

2024 was a significant year for the Group. We continued to fulfil our purpose of Helping Britain Prosper, supporting our customers, shareholders and wider stakeholders. We have successfully completed the first chapter of our ambitious purpose-driven strategy. Our transformation is delivering at pace with tangible progress on building our franchise and enhancing our change capabilities, leveraging data and technology to drive both growth and efficiency. We are significantly enhancing our customer propositions across the Group and returning the business to growth. These developments and continued business momentum position us well to deliver stronger, more sustainable returns as we head into the next phase of our strategy.

Alongside our strategic progress, we delivered a robust financial performance in 2024. As expected, income grew in the second half of the year, supported by a rising banking net interest margin, lending growth and momentum in other income. We have maintained discipline on costs, despite the inflationary backdrop. Asset quality remains strong.

In the fourth quarter we took an additional £700 million provision for the potential remediation costs relating to motor finance commission arrangements. This is in light of the Court of Appeal judgment on Wrench, Johnson and Hopcraft that goes beyond the scope of the original FCA motor finance commissions review. The provision reflects a probability weighted scenario based methodology incorporating a number of inputs. Clearly significant uncertainty remains around the final financial impact. In this context we welcome the expedited Supreme Court hearing at the beginning of April.

Despite the additional provision for motor finance commission arrangements we remain highly committed to shareholder distributions. Our robust performance and strong capital position and generation has enabled the Board to recommend a final ordinary dividend of 2.11 pence per share, resulting in a total dividend for the year of 3.17 pence. This is up 15 per cent on the prior year, in line with our progressive and sustainable ordinary dividend policy. In addition, the Group has announced its intention to implement a share buyback programme of up to £1.7 billion, as we continue to distribute excess capital to shareholders. This is in line with our target to pay down to 13.5 per cent CET1 ratio by the end of 2024.

We are building momentum as we now move into the second phase of our strategic plan. We are continuing to create innovative new products for our customers. More broadly, as the largest UK bank, the successful execution of our purpose-driven strategy is helping to meet commitments across key societal challenges such as infrastructure, energy transition, housing and pensions. Our talented colleagues are critical to our transformation and I am very pleased to see engagement increase in 2024 in the context of a period of significant change.

Robust financial performance and consistent delivery

As said, the Group delivered a robust financial performance in 2024. Statutory profit after tax was £4.5 billion. Underlying profit was £6.3 billion with net income down 5 per cent, operating costs up 3 per cent and higher remediation and underlying impairment charges. Robust net income of £17.1 billion included a resilient banking net interest margin of 2.95 per cent, in line with guidance, and 9 per cent growth in underlying other income, offset by higher operating lease depreciation. Operating costs of £9.4 billion, in line with guidance, reflected cost efficiencies helping to partially offset inflationary pressures, business growth costs and ongoing strategic investment. Remediation costs of £899 million in the year (2023: £675 million), include the £700 million previously referenced in relation to motor finance, alongside £199 million charges in relation to pre-existing programmes. We continue to see strong asset quality, with improved credit performance in the year. The asset quality ratio, including the benefit from improved economic assumptions, was 10 basis points. Overall, this resulted in a return on tangible equity of 12.3 per cent, or 14.0 per cent excluding the motor finance provision.

As evidence of the strength of our franchise, the Group’s balance sheet grew in the year, with underlying loans and advances to customers increasing by £9.4 billion to £459.1 billion. This reflected growth across Retail, including mortgages and unsecured loans. Customer deposits of £482.7 billion significantly increased in the year, by £11.3 billion, including growth in Retail deposits of £11.3 billion alongside stable Commercial Banking deposits.

The Group delivered strong capital generation of 148 basis points (177 basis points excluding the motor finance provision) and a pro forma CET1 ratio of 13.5 per cent. This is after £3.6 billion of shareholder distributions including an increased ordinary dividend and further announced share buyback of up to £1.7 billion.

Guiding purpose of Helping Britain Prosper

We have an important role to play in creating a more sustainable and inclusive future for people and businesses across the UK, shaping finance as a force for good. Our purpose is evident across our franchise in all of our business areas as we seek to help our customers realise their financial ambitions. It is also highlighted in particular areas where we can drive positive change at scale, creating value for all of our stakeholders.

As a leading commercial supporter of social housing, we are working to help every UK household access quality and affordable housing. As part of this journey, we are calling for 1 million affordable new homes by the end of the decade. Since 2018 we have supported around £20 billion of funding to the social housing sector. Alongside, our colleagues have raised over £3 million since we started our partnership with the housing charity Crisis.

Given our importance to the UK economy, we are deeply involved in supporting a more sustainable future by supporting the UK transition to net zero. Our strategy to progress to net zero by 2050 represents a strategic and commercial opportunity, consistent with our purpose of Helping Britain Prosper. In 2024, we continued to support customers in their transition as well as making strong progress against our sustainability goals. Since 2022 we have completed £11.4 billion of EPC A and B mortgage lending, compared to our original target of £10 billion, and delivered more than £9 billion of financing and leasing for EVs. In Insurance, Pensions & Investments (IP&I) we met our cumulative target of investing £20 to £25 billion in climate-aware strategies a year early. In Commercial Banking we delivered £10.7 billion of sustainable financing in 2024, in line with our target of £30 billion from 2024 to 2026.

Moving forward, we continue to challenge ourselves. We have set new targets for a further £11 billion of EPC A and B mortgages and £10 billion of EV financing by 2027. Alongside, we continue to work on the decarbonisation of our business as we work to achieve net zero in our own operations by 2030.

First phase of purpose-driven strategy complete, building strong momentum

Our vision is to become a customer-focused digital leader and integrated financial services provider, able to capitalise on new opportunities at scale. This will drive higher, more sustainable returns for our shareholders.

In 2024 we completed the first chapter of our strategic plan, returning the business to growth and generating £0.8 billion of additional revenues from our strategic initiatives, surpassing our target of c.£0.7 billion. Our strategy has helped support almost £2 billion of net income growth from 2021 to 2024. We have maintained discipline on costs, with £1.2 billion of gross cost savings helping to offset higher investments and inflationary pressures. We have also de-risked the business and reduced claims on capital by, for example, addressing the pension deficit, securitising legacy higher risk mortgage assets and dealing with significant in default situations. We have transformed our capabilities by modernising our technology estate and radically reforming our operations function to deliver more change more efficiently.

When we launched the strategy we committed to a number of 2024 strategic outcomes to support our ambitions and evidence our progress. We have successfully delivered on these targets, meeting around 80 per cent of them, with a significant proportion materially ahead of the original target. For example, since 2021 we have increased depth of relationship by 5 per cent and grown our Corporate and Institutional Banking (CIB) other income by more than 30 per cent, versus our original target of more than 20 per cent. We have grown in high-value areas, with more than 15 per cent growth in Mass Affluent banking balances. We have remained focused on cost efficiency, reducing legacy applications by 17.5 per cent and our office footprint by more than 30 per cent. We are enabling the franchise, having migrated around 50 per cent of applications onto the cloud and reduced data centres by more than 30 per cent.

Delivering broad-based growth

Business growth has been achieved through a number of levers. We have grown the core franchise, increasing our flow share in mortgages and improving our share of balances in Retail current accounts. We have deepened relationships with existing customers, transforming engagement through new and enhanced propositions, such as in investments and mass affluent, enabling us to meet more of our customers’ needs. We are growing in high-value areas, including targeted sectors within Commercial Banking such as infrastructure. We are driving cross-Group collaboration by connecting customers with offerings across our franchise for example increased protection penetration in mortgage new business.

Growth has been facilitated by leveraging our digital leadership. This starts with our refreshed mobile app that, with over 20 million users and over 6 billion annual logins, up by 50 per cent since 2021, creates a platform for innovative new propositions that drive a competitive advantage. For example, Your Credit Score now has over 11 million users and has helped over 780,000 customers improve their credit score in 2024. It has also enabled the pre-approval of customers for different forms of credit, significantly improving our loan conversion rate by 15 per cent. Ready-Made Investments is another example of a new proposition gaining strong traction with our customers. The investment tool is bespoke to each customer’s risk appetite and makes investing easier and more accessible. We are seeing great take-up, particularly among younger generations, with around 40 per cent of customers under the age of 35.

The successful execution of our first strategic phase means we exceeded our target and delivered £0.8 billion of additional income from strategic initiatives by 2024. We are building momentum as we aim to unlock further growth in the period to 2026. We are now targeting over £1.5 billion of additional strategic initiative income by 2026, of which half will be other income.

As part of our ambition, in Retail we will deliver market leading customer journeys and expanded propositions, while continuing to accelerate the shift to mobile-first by creating more personalised digital experiences. By 2026 we aim to further improve customer depth of relationship by 3 per cent versus 2024. We will continue to target high-value areas, growing Mass Affluent total relationship balances by more than 10 per cent. In Retail lending we will continue to enhance our homes proposition, including by retaining £8.5 billion mortgages in 2026 through our innovative homes ecosystem, alongside expanding our unsecured offering and maintaining our Transport market share at more than 15 per cent.

In Commercial we will further broaden CIB solutions, meeting more transaction banking and market needs with continued balance sheet discipline. We are targeting CIB other income growth of around 45 per cent by 2026 versus 2021. In Business and Commercial Banking (BCB) we are aiming to build the best digitally led relationship bank. By scaling digital servicing we will maintain deposit share and grow in valuable sectors with broader needs, such as manufacturing, driving a more than 10 per cent increase in transaction banking and working capital income by 2026.

In IP&I we are unlocking the potential of the bancassurance model to deliver innovative digital solutions and expanded propositions. We aim to scale our digital waterfront to over 1.5 million customers by 2026, whilst improving Group connectivity to drive growth in high-value areas, such as ranking in the top three for Protection by 2025 and growing Workplace AuA. In our Equity Investments business we are continuing to invest in fast growing UK SMEs through LDC’s unique model. We are also supporting the UK rental sector by scaling Lloyds Living, our homes rental business.

Transforming capabilities to drive growth and operating leverage

In order to deliver our growth ambitions, our strategy is to maximise the potential of our people, technology and data. We have hired more than 4,000 colleagues across data and tech who are accelerating our technology modernisation. This transformation of capabilities is unlocking operating leverage and helped us deliver the £1.2 billion of targeted gross cost savings, including around £300 million of change efficiencies. For example, improvements in digital servicing mean that more than 70 per cent of new Business Banking and SME lending decisions are now automated. As a further example of productivity enhancement we increased the number of active customers served per FTE by more than 30 per cent.

Looking forward, we will continue to hire new engineering talent, scale cloud adoption and accelerate decommissioning activity. This will allow us to continue to adopt new technologies that deliver a step-change in our capabilities. This includes our aspirations for Gen AI, for which we have created a centre of excellence including around 200 data scientists and engineers. We are developing use cases such as our knowledge support tool currently being rolled out to 10,000 colleagues across the Group and an AI-driven money management tool for our Mass Affluent customers. These initiatives will generate further efficiencies as well as create opportunities for growth. Together, they drive operating leverage, helping towards our target of a cost:income ratio of less than 50 per cent by 2026.

We are making strong progress on our purpose-led strategy. We have generated £0.8 billion of additional revenues from strategic initiatives as we return the business to growth. We are transforming our franchise through innovative propositions and enhanced capabilities. This gives us confidence in further business growth and our ambition to generate more than £1.5 billion in additional income from our strategic initiatives by 2026 whilst remaining disciplined around costs and capital. We are progressing well towards delivering higher, more sustainable returns for shareholders.

2025 guidance

Based on our current macroeconomic assumptions, for 2025 the Group expects:

• Underlying net interest income of c.£13.5 billion

• Operating costs of c.£9.7 billion

• Asset quality ratio of c.25 basis points

• Return on tangible equity of c.13.5 per cent

• Capital generation of c.175 basis points1

2026 guidance

Based on the expected macroeconomic environment and confidence in our strategy, Lloyds Banking Group maintains its guidance for 2026:

• Cost:income ratio of less than 50 per cent

• Return on tangible equity of greater than 15 per cent

• Capital generation of greater than 200 basis points1

• To pay down to a CET1 ratio of c.13.0 per cent

1 Excluding capital distributions. Inclusive of ordinary dividends received from the Insurance business in February of the following year.