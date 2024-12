Littelfuse, Inc. – Consensus ‘none’ rating and 21.3% Upside Potential

Littelfuse, Inc. which can be found using ticker (LFUS) now have 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘none’. The target price High/Low ranges between $310.00 and $280.00 calculating the mean target price we have $295.33. Given that the stocks previous close was at $243.43 this indicates there is a potential upside of 21.3%. The day 50 moving average is $252.43 and the 200 moving average now moves to $250.36. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at 6.11B. The stock price is currently at: $246.23 USD

The potential market cap would be $7,412,903,861 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 31.65, revenue per share of $88.36 and a 4.44% return on assets.

Littelfuse, Inc. is an industrial technology manufacturing company. It designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies throughout the world. Its segments include Electronics, Transportation and Industrial. Its Electronics segment consists of product offerings in the industry, including fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient (PTC) resettable fuses and polymer electrostatic discharge (ESD); semiconductor products, such as discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, silicon and silicon carbide metal-oxide-semiconductor field effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors (IGBT) technologies. Its Transportation segment consists of circuit protection, power control and sensing technologies for global original equipment manufacturers. Its Industrial Segment consists of industrial circuit protection (industrial fuse), industrial controls (protection relay, contactors, transformers) and temperature sensors.