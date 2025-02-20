Littelfuse, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$290.19’, now 15.3% Upside Potential

Littelfuse, Inc. which can be found using ticker (LFUS) have now 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $310.00 and $260.00 with the average share target price sitting at $290.19. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $251.63 and the analysts are correct then we can expect a percentage increase in value of 15.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at $238.78 and the 200 day MA is $251.32. The company has a market capitalization of 6.32B. The current share price for the company is: $254.60 USD

The potential market cap would be $7,285,888,305 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 56.45, revenue per share of $88.26 and a 4.51% return on assets.

Littelfuse, Inc. is an industrial technology manufacturing company. It designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies throughout the world. Its segments include Electronics, Transportation and Industrial. Its Electronics segment consists of product offerings in the industry, including fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient (PTC) resettable fuses and polymer electrostatic discharge (ESD); semiconductor products, such as discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, silicon and silicon carbide metal-oxide-semiconductor field effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors (IGBT) technologies. Its Transportation segment consists of circuit protection, power control and sensing technologies for global original equipment manufacturers. Its Industrial Segment consists of industrial circuit protection (industrial fuse), industrial controls (protection relay, contactors, transformers) and temperature sensors.